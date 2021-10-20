Small Pharma Announces Upgrade to the OTCQB and DTC Eligibility

Enables Access for U.S. Investors to Support Small Pharma’s Vision to Broaden the Mental Health Treatment Landscape

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, is pleased to announce its successful upgrade from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”), a United States trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the symbol “DMT”. The Company has also received Depository Trust Company (“DTC”) eligibility to support trading on the OTCQB. Small Pharma will commence trading on the OTCQB as of market open on Wednesday October 20, 2021, under the symbol “DMTTF”.



Peter Rands, Chief Executive Officer of Small Pharma, said: “Trading on the OTCQB furthers our strategy to broaden access for investors to support Small Pharma and our vision of helping millions of patients suffering from mental health conditions with our DMT-assisted psychedelic therapies. With this enhanced access to the significant U.S. market, our recent successful $58 million financing and subsequent listing on the TSXV, we are well-placed to advance our portfolio, including completing the Phase I/IIa clinical trial for our lead product, SPL026, for the treatment of major depression. We look forward to trading on the OTCQB and providing updates as we advance our clinical objectives.”

The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. As a verified market with efficient access for U.S. investors, OTCQB helps companies to potentially build their visibility, expand their liquidity, and diversify their shareholder base on an established U.S. public market. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQB Best Market, the OTCQB Venture Market and the Pink Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. To learn more about how OTC Markets Group Inc. visit www.otcmarkets.com .

About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialized in IP led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on its lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.