Aptinyx Appoints Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., to Board of Directors

“Gilmore brings an exceptional background of experience and leadership to the Aptinyx board of directors,” said Norbert Riedel, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Aptinyx. “His expertise in research and clinical development is amplified by the successful development programs he has overseen across a range of neurological disorders. I am confident that Gilmore will serve as an invaluable resource to Aptinyx as we continue to develop new therapeutic options for patients living with nervous system disorders.”

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of nervous system disorders, today announced the appointment of Gilmore O’Neill, M.B., M.M.Sc., to the company’s board of directors. Dr. O’Neill currently serves as chief medical officer and executive vice president of research and development at Sarepta Therapeutics.

Dr. O’Neill has extensive experience in the healthcare industry, operating in executive roles with large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as in academic medicine as a neurologist. He joined Sarepta Therapeutics in June 2018 as chief medical officer and executive vice president of research and development and leads the company’s research, clinical development, medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory affairs functions. Prior to Sarepta, he spent 15 years at Biogen, holding leadership roles in development programs for Alzheimer’s disease, movement disorders, neurology, multiple sclerosis, pain, neuromuscular disease, gene and cell therapy, and rare diseases. During this period, Dr. O’Neill oversaw global marketing approvals for Tecfidera, Zinbryta, Plegridy, and Spinraza. While at Biogen, he also served as a clinical instructor in neurology at Harvard Medical School. He serves on the board of the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council and on the board of directors of Unity Biotechnology. He has served as a neurology peer reviewer for medical literature and lectures in the United States and globally on advances in neurology and neurological research.

“The innovative pipeline of NMDA receptor modulators being developed by Aptinyx has the potential to address some of today’s most challenging neurological disorders,” said Dr. O’Neill. “I am excited to join the Aptinyx board to support the development of these novel therapeutic solutions and to propel the company into its next phase of transformational growth.”