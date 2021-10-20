checkAd

BOK Financial Corporation Reports Quarterly Earnings of $188 million or $2.74 Per Share in the Third Quarter

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial Corporation (NASD: BOKF) -

CEO Commentary

Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer, stated, “The third quarter was BOKF’s second-consecutive record quarter with net income of $188 million or $2.74 per share. This quarter exhibits many of the benefits achieved from our strategy to generate revenue growth through long-term commitments and investments. Our diversified Wealth Management business, built over 30+ years, largely through organic growth, led the way with a record $153 million in total revenues, a 14% increase from their previous high set during the same quarter last year. Our alternative investment practice, which began in 2005 and provides equity and debt capital to growing businesses, experienced significant gains during the third quarter adding $31 million to pretax revenue. These types of long-term differentiators set us apart and demonstrate the force of a diversified business model.”

Bradshaw continued, “Equally impressive to our revenue generating opportunities this year has been our firm hold on expense management, which has grown at a rate just slightly above 2% over the last two trailing twelve month periods, despite significant technology and cyber-related investments.

“While loan growth continues to be a challenge, and our line utilization levels at five year lows, we believe that the inevitable return to normalized levels will result in significant earnings growth potential. Our strong results today leave us well-positioned to aggressively add customers throughout our loan portfolio.”

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net income was $188.3 million or $2.74 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2021 and $166.4 million or $2.40 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021.
  • Net interest revenue totaled $280.2 million, consistent with the prior quarter. Net interest margin was 2.66 percent compared to 2.60 percent in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Operating revenue totaled $229.8 million, an increase of $38.4 million. Growth in much of our fee-based businesses, led by brokerage and trading and mortgage banking revenues, was partially offset by lower operating revenues from repossessed assets related to oil and gas properties sold during the quarter. In addition, we recognized a $31.1 million pre-tax gain on the sale of an alternative investment. This gain was partially offset by losses on the extinguishment of subordinated debt and sale of repossessed assets.
  • Operating expense totaled $291.3 million, consistent with the prior quarter, as a $3.8 million increase in personnel expense was offset by a $3.7 million decrease in non-personnel expense, primarily due to a reduction of operating expenses related to oil and gas properties sold during the quarter.
  • Period-end loans decreased $1.1 billion to $20.3 billion at September 30, 2021. Period-end Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans decreased $586 million to $536 million. The remaining decrease was primarily due to paydowns of commercial energy loans and commercial real estate loans. Average loans were $20.8 billion, a $1.3 billion decrease compared to the second quarter of 2021.
  • Continued improvement in credit quality metrics and lower loan balances coupled with strength in commodity prices and a continued optimistic outlook for growth in gross domestic product and the labor markets resulted in a $23.0 million negative provision for expected credit losses in the third quarter of 2021. A $35.0 million negative provision for expected credit losses was recorded in the prior quarter. The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $306 million or 1.54 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2021. The combined allowance for credit losses was $336 million or 1.66 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at June 30, 2021.
  • Average deposits increased $344 million to $37.8 billion and period-end deposits increased $1.1 billion to $38.5 billion, largely due to growth in commercial balances. Average demand deposits grew by $481 million and average interest bearing deposits decreased by $137 million.
  • The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.26 percent at September 30, 2021. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.29 percent, total capital ratio was 13.38 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.77 percent at September 30, 2021. At June 30, 2021, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.95 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.01 percent, total capital ratio was 13.61 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.58 percent.
  • The company repurchased 478,141 shares of common stock at an average price of $85.00 a share in the third quarter of 2021.
  • On August 23, 2021, the company redeemed the subordinated debt issued in June of 2016 at the interest rate of 5.375 percent using existing capital, saving approximately $8.0 million per year in interest payments. The repayment resulted in a realized loss on extinguishment of debt of $5.2 million.
  • Commercial Banking contributed $102.7 million to net income in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $30.1 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. The sale of an alternative investment resulted in a $31.1 million pre-tax gain, net of non-controlling interest. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue decreased $3.7 million, largely due to a decrease of $6.0 million in production revenue from repossessed oil and gas properties, which was partially offset by a decrease in expenses on the same properties. In addition, favorable yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit dampened the reduction of total revenue. Average Commercial Banking loans decreased $393 million due to purposeful deleveraging by our customers. Average Commercial Banking deposits grew 5 percent to $17.9 billion in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Consumer Banking contributed $12.4 million to net income in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $10.7 million compared to the prior quarter. Combined net interest revenue and fee revenue increased $9.0 million. Net interest revenue increased $2.3 million, mainly due to favorable yields on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. Fees and commissions revenue increased $6.7 million, largely due to mortgage production revenue. Lower mortgage banking costs largely drove a $3.0 million decrease in operating expense. Average Consumer Banking deposits were consistent with the prior quarter.
  • Wealth Management contributed a record $41.4 million to net income in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $10.3 million compared to the prior quarter. Our diverse set of investment-focused businesses including fixed income trading, private wealth, institutional wealth, financial risk management, and multiple fiduciary businesses combined to provide total net interest and fee revenues of $153.2 million, an increase of $22.0 million over the second quarter of 2021. Revenue primarily from agency residential mortgage trading activity increased $15.4 million to $77.3 million due to higher margin market opportunities. Operating expense increased $8.0 million, primarily due to incentive compensation costs related to increased trading activity. Average Wealth Management deposits decreased 6 percent to $9.1 billion in the third quarter of 2021. Assets under management were $98.8 billion, an increase of $2.2 billion compared to the prior quarter.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $280.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, largely unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2021. Net interest margin was 2.66 percent compared to 2.60 percent in the prior quarter.

Average earning assets decreased $892 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. Average loan balances decreased $1.3 billion, largely due to paydowns of PPP loans. Available for sale securities increased $203 million. Average trading securities grew by $187 million. Other borrowings decreased $1.1 billion while funds purchased and repurchase agreements decreased $342 million.

The yield on average earning assets was 2.78 percent, a 3 basis point increase from the prior quarter. The loan portfolio yield increased 14 basis points to 3.68 percent, primarily due to non-use fees related to lower credit line utilization. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio decreased 5 basis points to 1.80 percent.

Funding costs were 0.19 percent, down 2 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 1 basis point to 0.13 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds increased 2 basis points to 0.30 percent. The cost of subordinated debentures decreased 24 basis points due to the redemption of $150 million in the third quarter. The benefit to net interest margin from assets funded by non-interest liabilities was 7 basis points for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 6 basis points for the prior quarter.

Operating Revenue

Growing $21.0 million over the prior quarter, fees and commissions revenue totaled $190.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Brokerage and trading revenue increased $18.5 million to $47.9 million. Higher margin market opportunities led to an $11.1 million increase in trading revenue. Customer hedging revenue increased $5.1 million, primarily attributed to energy customers. Investment banking revenue increased $1.9 million, largely due to the timing of financial advisory fees.

Mortgage banking revenue increased $5.1 million compared to the prior quarter. While mortgage production volume decreased $28 million to $615 million, production revenue as a percentage of production volume, which includes unrealized gains and losses on our mortgage commitment pipeline and related hedges, increased to 2.50 percent. An increase in consumer activity following the pandemic shut downs resulted in a $1.6 million increase in deposit service charges.

Other gains and losses, net increased $14.6 million over the prior quarter. The sale of an alternative investment resulted in a $31.1 million gain, net of non-controlling interest, which was partially offset by a $5.2 million loss on the extinguishment of subordinated debentures and a $3.9 million loss on the sale of a repossessed oil and gas asset. The prior quarter included a $7.4 million gain on the sale of a repossessed asset.

Other revenue decreased $4.3 million as a result of lower operating revenue from repossessed oil and gas assets due to the sale of a property, which was largely offset by a reduction of expenses on the same properties.

Operating Expense

Total operating expense remained consistent with the prior quarter at $291.3 million with a $3.8 million increase in personnel expense offset by a $3.7 million decrease in non-personnel expense.

Cash based incentive compensation increased $8.8 million, primarily in relation to increased trading revenue. Deferred compensation expense, which is largely offset by a decrease in the value of related investments included in Other gains (losses), net, decreased $2.4 million. Employee benefits expense decreased $3.3 million due to reduced payroll taxes and employee healthcare costs.

Other expense decreased $6.8 million as a result of lower operating expenses on repossessed assets. Mortgage banking costs decreased $2.2 million due to a decrease in prepayments. These decreases were partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in business promotion costs, a $2.0 million increase in data processing and communications expense and a $1.8 million increase in occupancy and equipment expense.

Loans, Deposits and Capital

Loans

Outstanding loans were $20.3 billion at September 30, 2021, a $1.1 billion decrease compared to June 30, 2021, led by lower PPP loan balances and to a lesser extent, energy and commercial real estate loans.

Outstanding commercial loan balances decreased $298 million compared to June 30, 2021, primarily due to lower energy loan balances. Although the primary source of repayment of our commercial loan portfolio is the on-going cash flow from operations of the customer's business, loans are generally governed by a borrowing base and secured by the customer’s assets.

Energy loan balances decreased $197 million to $2.8 billion or 14 percent of total loans. While commodity prices have continued to improve and stabilize, sourcing new loans sufficient to offset paydowns remains a challenge. The majority of this portfolio is first lien, senior secured, reserve-based lending to oil and gas producers, which we believe is the lowest risk form of energy lending. Approximately 67 percent of committed production loans are secured by properties primarily producing oil. The remaining 33 percent is secured by properties primarily producing natural gas. Unfunded energy loan commitments were $2.8 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $109 million over June 30, 2021.

Services loan balances decreased $66 million to $3.3 billion or 16 percent of total loans. Services loans consist of a large number of loans to a variety of businesses, including Native American tribal and state and local municipal government entities, Native American tribal casino operations, foundations and not-for-profit organizations, educational services and specialty trade contractors.

Healthcare sector loan balances decreased $34 million compared to the prior quarter, totaling $3.3 billion or 16 percent of total loans. Our healthcare sector loans primarily consist of $2.6 billion of senior housing and care facilities, including independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing. Generally we loan to borrowers with a portfolio of multiple facilities that serves to help diversify risks specific to a single facility.

Commercial real estate loan balances decreased $130 million compared to June 30, 2021 and represent 20 percent of total loans at September 30, 2021, largely due to refinancing in the long term, non-recourse markets. Multifamily residential loans, decreased $89 million to $876 million at September 30, 2021. Loans secured by office facilities decreased $43 million to $1.0 billion. Loans secured by other commercial real estate properties decreased $35 million to $435 million. Loans secured by industrial facilities increased $66 million to $890 million.

PPP loan balances decreased $586 million to $536 million or 3 percent of total loans.

Loans to individuals decreased $55 million and represent 17 percent of total loans at September 30, 2021. Residential mortgage loans decreased $62 million, largely due to the re-sale of loans previously sold into GNMA mortgage pools that the Company repurchased when certain defined delinquency criteria were met. Many loans repurchased during the pandemic have since been cured and meet the re-sale qualifications. Personal loans were up $7.1 million.

Deposits

Period-end deposits totaled $38.5 billion at September 30, 2021, a $1.1 billion increase compared to June 30, 2021. Demand deposit account balances grew by $710 million and interest-bearing transaction account balances increased by $474 million. Average deposits were $37.8 billion at September 30, 2021, a $344 million increase compared to June 30, 2021. Demand deposit account balances increased $481 million primarily from deposits attributed to the Commercial Banking segment while interest-bearing deposits decreased $137 million.

Capital

The company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.26 percent at September 30, 2021. In addition, the company's Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.29 percent, total capital ratio was 13.38 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.77 percent at September 30, 2021. We have elected to delay the regulatory capital impact of the transition of the allowance for credit losses from the incurred loss methodology to CECL for two years, followed by a three-year transition period, which added 20 basis points to the company's common equity tier 1 capital ratio at September 30. At June 30, 2021, the company's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.95 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 12.01 percent, total capital ratio was 13.61 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.58 percent.

The company's tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 9.28 percent at September 30, 2021 and 9.09 percent at June 30, 2021. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders' equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.

The company repurchased 478,141 shares of common stock at an average price of $85.00 a share in the third quarter of 2021. We view share buybacks opportunistically, but within the context of maintaining our strong capital position.

Credit Quality

Expected credit losses on assets carried at amortized cost are recognized over their expected lives based on models that measure the probability of default and loss given default over a 12-month reasonable and supportable forecast period. Our models incorporate base case, downside and upside macroeconomic variables such as real gross domestic product ("GDP") growth, civilian unemployment rate and West Texas Intermediate ("WTI") oil prices on a probability weighted basis.

We recorded a $23.0 million negative provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2021. Changes in our reasonable and supportable forecasts of macroeconomic variables, primarily due to continued strength in commodity prices and a continued optimistic outlook for economic growth in GDP and labor markets resulted in a $12.3 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses related to lending activities. Changes in loan portfolio characteristics, primarily related to improving credit quality metrics and lower loan balances resulted in a $10.1 million decrease in the allowance for credit losses related to lending activities.

Our base case reasonable and supportable forecast assumes that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to improve from the Delta variant as global virus immunity continues to be more widespread and vaccines prove to be effective against severe virus outcomes as well as new virus strains. Elevated consumer consumption and the need for inventory restocking is expected to result in GDP growth above historical averages throughout mid-year 2022, but begins to moderate thereafter. We expect a 4.1 percent increase in GDP over the next twelve months. We expect labor force participants will continue to re-enter the job market to help meet record job openings. This increase in employment helps maintain household income above its pre-pandemic trend and prevents a sharp drop-off in spending. Our forecasted civilian unemployment rate is 4.9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2021, improving to 4.5 percent by the third quarter of 2022. WTI oil prices are projected to generally follow the NYMEX forward curve that existed at the end of September 2021, averaging $68.38 per barrel over the next twelve months.

The probability weighting of our base case reasonable and supportable forecast decreased to 65 percent in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 70 percent in the second quarter of 2021 as the level of uncertainty in the current economic outlook worsened slightly. Our downside case, probability weighted at 25 percent, assumes additional waves and hotspots emerge in areas of the country with lower vaccination rates stemming from the impact of new virus strains, such as the current Delta variant, as the U.S. enters the fall and winter months. This results in a relatively mild recession with conditions beginning to improve in the summer of 2022.

The allowance for loan losses totaled $277 million or 1.36 percent of outstanding loans and 208 percent of nonaccruing loans at September 30, 2021, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $306 million or 1.50 percent of outstanding loans and 230 percent of nonaccruing loans at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses was 1.40 percent of outstanding loans and the combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was 1.54 percent.

At June 30, 2021, the allowance for loan losses was $312 million or 1.46 percent of outstanding loans and 183 percent of nonaccruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments was $336 million or 1.57 percent of outstanding loans and 197 percent of nonaccruing loans.

Nonperforming assets totaled $349 million or 1.71 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at September 30, 2021, down from $408 million or 1.90 percent at June 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $162 million or 0.83 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at September 30, 2021, compared to $228 million or 1.14 percent at June 30, 2021. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily related to a decrease in nonaccruing energy loans and sales of energy-related repossessed assets during the third quarter of 2021.

Nonaccruing loans were $142 million or 0.72 percent of outstanding loans, excluding PPP loans, at September 30, 2021. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $81 million or 0.66 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $21 million or 0.52 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing loans to individuals totaled $40 million or 1.14 percent of outstanding loans to individuals.

Nonaccruing loans decreased $38 million compared to June 30, 2021, primarily due to a decrease in nonaccruing energy loans. New nonaccruing loans identified in the third quarter totaled $22 million, offset by $42 million in payments received and $10 million in charge-offs.

Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers' ability to continue to perform, totaled $333 million at September 30, 2021, down significantly from $384 million at June 30. Potential problem energy and services loans decreased compared to the prior quarter, partially offset by an increase in potential problem commercial real estate loans.

Net charge-offs were $7.8 million or 0.16 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the third quarter of 2021, excluding PPP loans. Net charge-offs were 0.26 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Net charge-offs were $15.4 million or 0.30 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the second quarter of 2021, excluding PPP loans. Gross charge-offs were $9.6 million for the third quarter compared to $18.3 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $1.8 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Securities and Derivatives

The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $13.3 billion at September 30, 2021, a $24 million increase compared to June 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $8.2 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $4.7 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At September 30, 2021, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $221 million compared to $297 million at June 30, 2021.

The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities decreased $9.4 million to $51 million at September 30, 2021.

The net economic benefit of the changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $7.3 million during the third quarter of 2021, including a $12.9 million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, a $5.9 million decrease in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, and $286 thousand of related net interest revenue.

Conference Call and Webcast

The company will hold a conference call at 9 a.m. Central time on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 to discuss the financial results with investors. The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company’s website at www.bokf.com. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-201-689-8471. A conference call and webcast replay will also be available shortly after conclusion of the live call at www.bokf.com or by dialing 1-412-317-6671 and referencing conference ID # 13723814.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $99 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

The company will continue to evaluate critical assumptions and estimates, such as the appropriateness of the allowance for credit losses and asset impairment as of September 30, 2021 through the date its financial statements are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will adjust amounts reported if necessary.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about BOK Financial Corporation, the financial services industry, the economy generally and the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and the related responses of the government, consumers, and others, on our business, financial condition and results of operations. Words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “intends,” variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Management judgments relating to and discussion of the provision and allowance for credit losses, allowance for uncertain tax positions, accruals for loss contingencies and valuation of mortgage servicing rights involve judgments as to expected events and are inherently forward-looking statements. Assessments that acquisitions and growth endeavors will be profitable are necessary statements of belief as to the outcome of future events based in part on information provided by others which BOK Financial has not independently verified. These various forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Internal and external factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to changes in government, consumer or business responses to, and ability to treat or prevent further outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in commodity prices, interest rates and interest rate relationships, inflation, demand for products and services, the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, changes in banking regulations, tax laws, prices, levies and assessments, the impact of technological advances, and trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans. BOK Financial Corporation and its affiliates undertake no obligation to update, amend or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)

  Sept. 30, 2021   June 30, 2021
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 729,285     $ 678,998  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 1,162,477     580,457  
Trading securities 5,554,040     5,699,070  
Investment securities, net of allowance 215,592     220,832  
Available for sale securities 13,342,113     13,317,922  
Fair value option securities 51,019     60,432  
Restricted equity securities 77,542     134,885  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 176,813     200,842  
Loans:      
Commercial 12,175,140     12,472,907  
Commercial real estate 4,116,892     4,246,992  
Paycheck protection program 536,052     1,121,583  
Loans to individuals 3,519,852     3,574,967  
Total loans 20,347,936     21,416,449  
Allowance for loan losses (276,680 )   (311,890 )
Loans, net of allowance 20,071,256     21,104,559  
Premises and equipment, net 558,126     556,400  
Receivables 171,505     195,763  
Goodwill 1,044,749     1,048,091  
Intangible assets, net 96,186     105,694  
Mortgage servicing rights 133,308     117,629  
Real estate and other repossessed assets, net 28,770     57,337  
Derivative contracts, net 1,901,136     1,701,443  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 403,369     401,163  
Receivable on unsettled securities sales 215,755     70,954  
Other assets 990,368     901,904  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 46,923,409     $ 47,154,375  
       
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Demand $ 14,090,229     $ 13,380,409  
Interest-bearing transaction 21,753,110     21,278,719  
Savings 900,497     875,456  
Time 1,780,715     1,905,349  
Total deposits 38,524,551     37,439,933  
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 843,273     730,183  
Other borrowings 37,426     1,546,231  
Subordinated debentures 131,220     276,043  
Accrued interest, taxes and expense 220,266     199,014  
Due on unsettled securities purchases 614,598     576,536  
Derivative contracts, net 739,641     612,261  
Other liabilities 415,986     419,623  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 41,526,961     41,799,824  
Shareholders' equity:      
Capital, surplus and retained earnings 5,219,801     5,106,209  
Accumulated other comprehensive gain 169,172     226,768  
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 5,388,973     5,332,977  
Non-controlling interests 7,475     21,574  
TOTAL EQUITY 5,396,448     5,354,551  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 46,923,409     $ 47,154,375  

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020
ASSETS                  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 682,788     $ 659,312     $ 711,047     $ 643,926     $ 553,070  
Trading securities 7,617,236     7,430,217     6,963,617     6,888,189     1,834,160  
Investment securities, net of allowance 218,117     221,401     237,313     251,863     258,965  
Available for sale securities 13,446,095     13,243,542     13,433,767     12,949,702     12,580,850  
Fair value option securities 56,307     64,864     104,662     122,329     387,784  
Restricted equity securities 245,485     208,692     189,921     280,428     144,415  
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 167,620     218,200     207,013     229,631     213,125  
Loans:                  
Commercial 12,231,230     12,402,925     12,908,461     13,113,449     13,772,217  
Commercial real estate 4,218,190     4,395,848     4,547,945     4,788,393     4,754,269  
Paycheck protection program 792,728     1,668,047     1,741,534     1,928,665     2,092,933  
Loans to individuals 3,606,460     3,700,269     3,559,067     3,617,011     3,491,044  
Total loans 20,848,608     22,167,089     22,757,007     23,447,518     24,110,463  
Allowance for loan losses (306,125 )   (345,269 )   (382,734 )   (414,225 )   (441,831 )
Loans, net of allowance 20,542,483     21,821,820     22,374,273     23,033,293     23,668,632  
Total earning assets 42,976,131     43,868,048     44,221,613     44,399,361     39,641,001  
Cash and due from banks 766,688     763,393     760,691     742,432     723,826  
Derivative contracts, net 1,501,736     1,022,137     873,712     553,779     581,839  
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 401,926     401,760     399,830     397,354     394,680  
Receivable on unsettled securities sales 632,539     716,700     735,482     1,094,198     4,563,301  
Other assets 3,220,129     3,424,884     3,319,305     3,200,040     3,027,108  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 49,499,149     $ 50,196,922     $ 50,310,633     $ 50,387,164     $ 48,931,755  
                   
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Demand $ 13,670,656     $ 13,189,954     $ 12,312,629     $ 12,136,071     $ 11,929,694  
Interest-bearing transaction 21,435,736     21,491,145     21,433,406     20,718,390     19,752,106  
Savings 888,011     872,618     789,656     737,360     707,121  
Time 1,839,983     1,936,510     1,986,425     1,930,808     2,251,012  
Total deposits 37,834,386     37,490,227     36,522,116     35,522,629     34,639,933  
                             
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1,448,800     1,790,490     2,830,378     2,153,254     2,782,150  
Other borrowings 2,546,083     3,608,369     3,392,346     5,193,656     3,382,688  
Subordinated debentures 214,654     276,034     276,015     275,998     275,980  
Derivative contracts, net 434,334     366,202     428,488     399,476     458,390  
Due on unsettled securities purchases 957,538     701,495     915,410     957,642     1,516,880  
Other liabilities 619,913     634,460     671,715     656,147     712,674  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 44,055,708     44,867,277     45,036,468     45,158,802     43,768,695  
Total equity 5,443,441     5,329,645     5,274,165     5,228,362     5,163,060  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 49,499,149     $ 50,196,922     $ 50,310,633     $ 50,387,164     $ 48,931,755  

STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   September 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
               
Interest revenue $ 293,463     $ 294,659     $ 887,595     $ 949,980  
Interest expense 13,236     22,909     46,639     138,766  
Net interest revenue 280,227     271,750     840,956     811,214  
Provision for credit losses (23,000 )       (83,000 )   229,092  
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 303,227     271,750     923,956     582,122  
Other operating revenue:              
Brokerage and trading revenue 47,930     69,526     98,120     182,327  
Transaction card revenue 24,632     23,465     71,985     68,286  
Fiduciary and asset management revenue 45,248     39,931     131,402     125,646  
Deposit service charges and fees 27,429     24,286     77,499     72,462  
Mortgage banking revenue 26,286     51,959     84,618     143,062  
Other revenue 18,896     13,698     58,364     37,486  
Total fees and commissions 190,421     222,865     521,988     629,269  
Other gains (losses), net 31,091     2,044     57,661     (1,347 )
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (5,760 )   2,354     (14,590 )   42,659  
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net (120 )   (754 )   (3,657 )   53,180  
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 12,945     3,441     33,778     (85,800 )
Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net 1,255     (12 )   3,152     5,571  
Total other operating revenue 229,832     229,938     598,332     643,532  
Other operating expense:              
Personnel 175,863     179,860     520,908     512,276  
Business promotion 4,939     2,633     9,837     10,783  
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation         4,000     3,000  
Professional fees and services 12,436     14,074     36,777     39,183  
Net occupancy and equipment 28,395     28,111     81,690     84,847  
Insurance 3,712     5,848     11,992     15,984  
Data processing and communications 38,371     34,751     112,256     100,436  
Printing, postage and supplies 3,558     3,482     11,283     11,256  
Amortization of intangible assets 4,488     5,071     13,873     15,355  
Mortgage banking costs 8,962     15,803     34,031     41,946  
Other expense 10,553     7,411     41,566     26,571  
Total other operating expense 291,277     297,044     878,213     861,637  
               
Net income before taxes 241,782     204,644     644,075     364,017  
Federal and state income taxes 54,061     50,552     144,939     83,655  
               
Net income 187,721     154,092     499,136     280,362  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (601 )   58     (1,667 )   (444 )
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 188,322     $ 154,034     $ 500,803     $ 280,806  
               
Average shares outstanding:              
Basic 68,359,125     69,877,866     68,768,044     69,958,944  
Diluted 68,360,871     69,879,290     68,770,663     69,962,053  
               
Net income per share:              
Basic $ 2.74     $ 2.19     $ 7.23     $ 3.99  
Diluted $ 2.74     $ 2.19     $ 7.23     $ 3.99  
                               

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and share data)

  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020
Capital:                  
Period-end shareholders' equity $ 5,388,973     $ 5,332,977     $ 5,239,462     $ 5,266,266     $ 5,218,787  
Risk weighted assets $ 33,916,456     $ 33,824,860     $ 32,623,108     $ 32,492,277     $ 31,529,826  
Risk-based capital ratios:                  
Common equity tier 1 12.26 %   11.95 %   12.14 %   11.95 %   12.07 %
Tier 1 12.29 %   12.01 %   12.21 %   11.95 %   12.07 %
Total capital 13.38 %   13.61 %   13.98 %   13.82 %   14.05 %
Leverage ratio 8.77 %   8.58 %   8.42 %   8.28 %   8.39 %
Tangible common equity ratio1 9.28 %   9.09 %   8.82 %   9.02 %   9.02 %
                   
Common stock:                  
Book value per share $ 78.56     $ 77.20     $ 75.33     $ 75.62     $ 74.23  
Tangible book value per share $ 61.93     $ 60.50     $ 58.67     $ 58.94     $ 57.64  
Market value per share:                  
High $ 92.97     $ 93.00     $ 98.95     $ 73.07     $ 62.86  
Low $ 77.20     $ 83.59     $ 67.57     $ 50.09     $ 48.41  
Cash dividends paid $ 35,725     $ 35,925     $ 36,038     $ 36,219     $ 35,799  
Dividend payout ratio 18.97 %   21.59 %   24.67 %   23.48 %   23.24 %
Shares outstanding, net 68,596,764     69,078,458     69,557,873     69,637,600     70,305,833  
Stock buy-back program:                  
Shares repurchased 478,141     492,994     260,000     665,100      
Amount $ 40,644     $ 43,797     $ 20,071     $ 42,450     $  
Average price per share $ 85.00     $ 88.84     $ 77.20     $ 63.82     $  
                   
Performance ratios (quarter annualized):
Return on average assets 1.51 %   1.33 %   1.18 %   1.22 %   1.25 %
Return on average equity 13.78 %   12.58 %   11.28 %   11.75 %   11.89 %
Net interest margin 2.66 %   2.60 %   2.62 %   2.72 %   2.81 %
Efficiency ratio 61.23 %   64.20 %   66.26 %   62.77 %   59.57 %
                   
Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures:
1 Tangible common equity ratio:                  
Total shareholders' equity $ 5,388,973     $ 5,332,977     $ 5,239,462     $ 5,266,266     $ 5,218,787  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,140,935     1,153,785     1,158,676     1,161,527     1,166,615  
Tangible common equity $ 4,248,038     $ 4,179,192     $ 4,080,786     $ 4,104,739     $ 4,052,172  
                   
Total assets $ 46,923,409     $ 47,154,375     $ 47,442,513     $ 46,671,088     $ 46,067,224  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,140,935     1,153,785     1,158,676     1,161,527     1,166,615  
Tangible assets $ 45,782,474     $ 46,000,590     $ 46,283,837     $ 45,509,561     $ 44,900,609  
                   
Tangible common equity ratio 9.28 %   9.09 %   8.82 %   9.02 %   9.02 %
                   


  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020
Pre-provision net revenue:                  
Net income before taxes $ 241,782       $ 215,603       $ 186,690       $ 199,847       $ 204,644    
Provision for expected credit losses (23,000 )     (35,000 )     (25,000 )     (6,500 )        
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (601 )     686       (1,752 )     485       58    
Pre-provision net revenue $ 219,383       $ 179,917       $ 163,442       $ 192,862       $ 204,586    
                   
Other data:                  
Tax equivalent interest $ 2,217       $ 2,320       $ 2,301       $ 2,414       $ 2,457    
Net unrealized gain on available for sale securities $ 221,487       $ 297,267       $ 290,217       $ 440,814       $ 480,563    
                   
Mortgage banking:                  
Mortgage production revenue $ 15,403       $ 10,004       $ 25,287       $ 26,662       $ 38,431    
                   
Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 652,336       $ 754,893       $ 843,053       $ 998,435       $ 1,032,472    
Add: current period-end outstanding commitments 239,066       276,154       387,465       380,637       560,493    
Less: prior period end outstanding commitments 276,154       387,465       380,637       560,493       546,304    
Total mortgage production volume $ 615,248       $ 643,582       $ 849,881       $ 818,579       $ 1,046,661    
                   
Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale 48   %   48   %   65   %   58   %   54   %
Realized margin on funded mortgage loans 2.48   %   2.75   %   3.10   %   3.78   %   3.52   %
Production revenue as a percentage of production volume 2.50   %   1.55   %   2.98   %   3.26   %   3.67   %
                   
Mortgage servicing revenue $ 10,883       $ 11,215       $ 11,826       $ 12,636       $ 13,528    
Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others 14,899,306       15,065,173       15,723,231       16,518,208       17,434,215    
Average mortgage servicing revenue rates 0.29   %   0.30   %   0.31   %   0.30   %   0.31   %
                   
Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge:
Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net $ (5,829 )     $ 18,764       $ (27,705 )     $ (385 )     $ 2,295    
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net (120 )     (1,627 )     (1,910 )     68       (754 )  
Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights (5,949 )     17,137       (29,615 )     (317 )     1,541    
Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 12,945       (13,041 )     33,874       6,276       3,441    
Gain on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue 6,996       4,096       4,259       5,959       4,982    
Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2 286       341       393       550       1,565    
Total economic benefit of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges $ 7,282       $ 4,437       $ 4,652       $ 6,509       $ 6,547    

2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.

QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratio and per share data)

  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020
                   
Interest revenue $ 293,463     $ 295,893     $ 298,239     $ 319,020     $ 294,659  
Interest expense 13,236     15,584     17,819     21,790     22,909  
Net interest revenue 280,227     280,309     280,420     297,230     271,750  
Provision for credit losses (23,000 )   (35,000 )   (25,000 )   (6,500 )    
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 303,227     315,309     305,420     303,730     271,750  
Other operating revenue:                  
Brokerage and trading revenue 47,930     29,408     20,782     39,506     69,526  
Transaction card revenue 24,632     24,923     22,430     21,896     23,465  
Fiduciary and asset management revenue 45,248     44,832     41,322     41,799     39,931  
Deposit service charges and fees 27,429     25,861     24,209     24,343     24,286  
Mortgage banking revenue 26,286     21,219     37,113     39,298     51,959  
Other revenue 18,896     23,172     16,296     14,209     13,698  
Total fees and commissions 190,421     169,415     162,152     181,051     222,865  
Other gains, net 31,091     16,449     10,121     7,394     2,044  
Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (5,760 )   18,820     (27,650 )   (339 )   2,354  
Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net (120 )   (1,627 )   (1,910 )   68     (754 )
Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 12,945     (13,041 )   33,874     6,276     3,441  
Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net 1,255     1,430     467     4,339     (12 )
Total other operating revenue 229,832     191,446     177,054     198,789     229,938  
Other operating expense:                  
Personnel 175,863     172,035     173,010     176,198     179,860  
Business promotion 4,939     2,744     2,154     3,728     2,633  
Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation         4,000     6,000      
Professional fees and services 12,436     12,361     11,980     14,254     14,074  
Net occupancy and equipment 28,395     26,633     26,662     27,875     28,111  
Insurance 3,712     3,660     4,620     4,006     5,848  
Data processing and communications 38,371     36,418     37,467     35,061     34,751  
Printing, postage and supplies 3,558     4,285     3,440     3,805     3,482  
Amortization of intangible assets 4,488     4,578     4,807     5,088     5,071  
Mortgage banking costs 8,962     11,126     13,943     14,765     15,803  
Other expense 10,553     17,312     13,701     11,892     7,411  
Total other operating expense 291,277     291,152     295,784     302,672     297,044  
Net income before taxes 241,782     215,603     186,690     199,847     204,644  
Federal and state income taxes 54,061     48,496     42,382     45,138     50,552  
Net income 187,721     167,107     144,308     154,709     154,092  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests (601 )   686     (1,752 )   485     58  
Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 188,322     $ 166,421     $ 146,060     $ 154,224     $ 154,034  
                   
Average shares outstanding:                  
Basic 68,359,125     68,815,666     69,137,375     69,489,597     69,877,866  
Diluted 68,360,871     68,817,442     69,141,710     69,493,050     69,879,290  
Net income per share:                  
Basic $ 2.74     $ 2.40     $ 2.10     $ 2.21     $ 2.19  
Diluted $ 2.74     $ 2.40     $ 2.10     $ 2.21     $ 2.19  
                                       

LOANS TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(In thousands)

    Sept. 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020
Commercial:                    
Healthcare   $ 3,347,641     $ 3,381,261     $ 3,290,758     $ 3,305,990     $ 3,325,790  
Services   3,323,422     3,389,756     3,421,948     3,508,583     3,545,825  
Energy   2,814,059     3,011,331     3,202,488     3,469,194     3,717,101  
General business   2,690,018     2,690,559     2,742,590     2,793,768     2,976,990  
Total commercial   12,175,140     12,472,907     12,657,784     13,077,535     13,565,706  
                     
Commercial real estate:                    
Office   1,030,755     1,073,346     1,094,060     1,085,257     1,099,563  
Industrial   890,316     824,577     789,437     810,510     792,389  
Multifamily   875,586     964,824     1,227,915     1,328,045     1,387,461  
Retail   766,402     784,445     787,648     796,223     786,211  
Residential construction and land development   118,416     128,939     119,079     119,394     121,258  
Other commercial real estate   435,417     470,861     485,208     559,109     506,818  
Total commercial real estate   4,116,892     4,246,992     4,503,347     4,698,538     4,693,700  
                     
Paycheck protection program   536,052     1,121,583     1,848,550     1,682,310     2,097,325  
                     
Loans to individuals:                    
Residential mortgage   1,747,243     1,772,627     1,797,478     1,863,003     1,849,144  
Residential mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies   376,986     413,806     420,051     408,687     384,247  
Personal   1,395,623     1,388,534     1,306,637     1,277,447     1,213,178  
Total loans to individuals   3,519,852     3,574,967     3,524,166     3,549,137     3,446,569  
                     
Total   $ 20,347,936     $ 21,416,449     $ 22,533,847     $ 23,007,520     $ 23,803,300  

LOANS MANAGED BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  Sept. 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020
                   
Texas:                  
Commercial $ 5,815,562     $ 5,690,901     $ 5,748,345     $ 5,926,534     $ 6,135,471  
Commercial real estate 1,383,871     1,403,751     1,511,714     1,519,217     1,523,226  
Paycheck protection program 115,623     342,933     537,899     501,079     614,970  
Loans to individuals 901,121     885,619     848,194     855,410     794,055  
Total Texas 8,216,177     8,323,204     8,646,152     8,802,240     9,067,722  
                   
Oklahoma:                  
Commercial 2,590,887     2,840,560     2,975,477     3,144,782     3,332,244  
Commercial real estate 552,184     552,673     597,840     597,733     608,448  
Paycheck protection program 192,474     242,880     468,002     413,108     487,247  
Loans to individuals 2,014,099     2,063,419     2,043,705     2,052,784     2,034,576  
Total Oklahoma 5,349,644     5,699,532     6,085,024     6,208,407     6,462,515  
                   
Colorado:                  
Commercial 1,874,613     1,904,182     1,910,826     1,929,320     1,993,364  
Commercial real estate 526,653     656,521     777,786     879,648     893,626  
Paycheck protection program 140,470     299,712     436,540     377,111     494,910  
Loans to individuals 249,298     262,796     264,759     264,295     257,832  
Total Colorado 2,791,034     3,123,211     3,389,911     3,450,374     3,639,732  
                   
Arizona:                  
Commercial 1,194,801     1,239,270     1,207,089     1,219,072     1,218,769  
Commercial real estate 734,174     705,497     667,766     726,111     702,291  
Paycheck protection program 42,815     104,946     208,481     211,725     272,114  
Loans to individuals 182,506     178,481     179,031     177,948     166,203  
Total Arizona 2,154,296     2,228,194     2,262,367     2,334,856     2,359,377  
                   
Kansas/Missouri:                  
Commercial 336,414     388,291     421,974     455,914     493,606  
Commercial real estate 408,001     406,055     395,590     366,821     352,663  
Paycheck protection program 6,920     41,954     60,741     56,011     80,230  
Loans to individuals 100,920     103,092     104,954     105,995     96,598  
Total Kansas/Missouri 852,255     939,392     983,259     984,741     1,023,097  
                   
New Mexico:                  
Commercial 287,695     304,804     307,395     303,833     288,374  
Commercial real estate 437,302     437,996     448,298     473,204     473,697  
Paycheck protection program 31,444     86,716     124,059     109,881     133,244  
Loans to individuals 66,651     68,177     70,491     75,665     79,890  
Total New Mexico 823,092     897,693     950,243     962,583     975,205  
                   
Arkansas:                  
Commercial 75,168     104,899     86,678     98,080     103,878  
Commercial real estate 74,707     84,499     104,353     135,804     139,749  
Paycheck protection program 6,306     2,442     12,828     13,395     14,610  
Loans to individuals 5,257     13,383     13,032     17,040     17,415  
Total Arkansas 161,438     205,223     216,891     264,319     275,652  
                   
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 20,347,936     $ 21,416,449     $ 22,533,847     $ 23,007,520     $ 23,803,300  

Loans attributed to a principal market may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.

DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands)

  Sept. 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020
Oklahoma:                  
Demand $ 5,080,162     $ 4,985,542     $ 4,823,436     $ 4,329,205     $ 4,493,978  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 11,692,679     12,065,844     12,828,070     12,603,658     12,586,449  
Savings 510,906     500,344     487,862     420,996     401,062  
Time 1,039,866     1,139,980     1,197,517     1,134,453     1,081,176  
Total interest-bearing 13,243,451     13,706,168     14,513,449     14,159,107     14,068,687  
Total Oklahoma 18,323,613     18,691,710     19,336,885     18,488,312     18,562,665  
                   
Texas:                  
Demand 3,987,503     3,752,790     3,592,969     3,449,882     3,152,106  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 4,985,465     4,335,113     4,257,234     3,800,427     3,482,555  
Savings 165,043     160,805     154,406     139,173     136,787  
Time 337,389     346,577     368,086     383,062     438,337  
Total interest-bearing 5,487,897     4,842,495     4,779,726     4,322,662     4,057,679  
Total Texas 9,475,400     8,595,285     8,372,695     7,772,544     7,209,785  
                   
Colorado:                  
Demand 2,158,596     1,991,343     2,115,354     2,168,404     2,057,603  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 2,337,354     2,159,819     2,100,135     2,170,485     1,861,763  
Savings 79,873     73,990     73,446     69,384     68,230  
Time 184,002     193,787     204,973     208,778     226,780  
Total interest-bearing 2,601,229     2,427,596     2,378,554     2,448,647     2,156,773  
Total Colorado 4,759,825     4,418,939     4,493,908     4,617,051     4,214,376  
                   
New Mexico:                  
Demand 1,222,895     1,197,412     1,131,713     941,074     964,908  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 837,630     723,757     736,923     733,007     713,418  
Savings 107,615     105,837     103,591     91,646     85,463  
Time 168,879     174,665     181,863     186,307     200,525  
Total interest-bearing 1,114,124     1,004,259     1,022,377     1,010,960     999,406  
Total New Mexico 2,337,019     2,201,671     2,154,090     1,952,034     1,964,314  
                   
Arizona:                  
Demand 1,110,884     943,511     915,439     905,201     928,671  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 784,614     820,901     835,795     768,220     771,319  
Savings 16,468     13,496     13,235     12,174     11,498  
Time 30,862     30,012     30,997     32,721     36,929  
Total interest-bearing 831,944     864,409     880,027     813,115     819,746  
Total Arizona 1,942,828     1,807,920     1,795,466     1,718,316     1,748,417  


  Sept. 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020
Kansas/Missouri:                  
Demand 488,595     463,339     478,370     426,738     405,360  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 965,757     978,160     991,510     960,237     616,797  
Savings 17,303     17,539     18,686     16,286     15,520  
Time 13,040     13,509     13,898     14,610     16,430  
Total interest-bearing 996,100     1,009,208     1,024,094     991,133     648,747  
Total Kansas/Missouri 1,484,695     1,472,547     1,502,464     1,417,871     1,054,107  
                   
Arkansas:                  
Demand 41,594     46,472     45,889     45,834     44,712  
Interest-bearing:                  
Transaction 149,611     195,125     141,207     122,388     164,439  
Savings 3,289     3,445     3,000     2,333     2,389  
Time 6,677     6,819     7,022     7,197     7,796  
Total interest-bearing 159,577     205,389     151,229     131,918     174,624  
Total Arkansas 201,171     251,861     197,118     177,752     219,336  
                   
TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 38,524,551     $ 37,439,933     $ 37,852,626     $ 36,143,880     $ 34,973,000  

NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020
                   
TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS                  
Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 0.14 %   0.10 %   0.10 %   0.10 %   0.12 %
Trading securities 2.04 %   1.95 %   2.06 %   2.02 %   1.92 %
Investment securities, net of allowance 5.02 %   5.01 %   4.88 %   4.88 %   4.85 %
Available for sale securities 1.80 %   1.85 %   1.84 %   1.98 %   2.11 %
Fair value option securities 2.62 %   2.60 %   1.95 %   2.27 %   1.92 %
Restricted equity securities 2.55 %   3.36 %   2.86 %   3.25 %   2.53 %
Residential mortgage loans held for sale 3.06 %   2.91 %   2.71 %   2.75 %   3.01 %
Loans 3.68 %   3.54 %   3.55 %   3.68 %   3.60 %
Allowance for loan losses                  
Loans, net of allowance 3.73 %   3.60 %   3.62 %   3.75 %   3.67 %
Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets 2.78 %   2.75 %   2.78 %   2.92 %   3.04 %
                   
COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES                
Interest-bearing deposits:                  
Interest-bearing transaction 0.09 %   0.10 %   0.12 %   0.14 %   0.17 %
Savings 0.04 %   0.04 %   0.04 %   0.05 %   0.05 %
Time 0.55 %   0.58 %   0.70 %   0.89 %   1.13 %
Total interest-bearing deposits 0.13 %   0.14 %   0.17 %   0.19 %   0.26 %
Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 0.20 %   0.16 %   0.19 %   0.28 %   0.17 %
Other borrowings 0.37 %   0.34 %   0.39 %   0.42 %   0.43 %
Subordinated debt 4.63 %   4.87 %   4.92 %   4.87 %   4.89 %
Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.19 %   0.21 %   0.24 %   0.28 %   0.31 %
Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread 2.59 %   2.54 %   2.54 %   2.64 %   2.73 %
Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other 0.07 %   0.06 %   0.08 %   0.08 %   0.08 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin 2.66 %   2.60 %   2.62 %   2.72 %   2.81 %

Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.

CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020
Nonperforming assets:                  
Nonaccruing loans:                  
Commercial:                  
Energy $ 45,500     $ 70,341     $ 101,800     $ 125,059     $ 126,816  
Services 25,714     29,913     28,033     25,598     25,817  
Healthcare 509     527     3,187     3,645     3,645  
General business 8,951     11,823     14,053     12,857     13,675  
Total commercial 80,674     112,604     147,073     167,159     169,953  
                   
Commercial real estate 21,223     26,123     27,243     27,246     12,952  
                   
Loans to individuals:                  
Permanent mortgage 30,674     31,473     32,884     32,228     31,599  
Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 9,188     9,207     8,564     7,741     6,397  
Personal 188     229     255     319     252  
Total loans to individuals 40,050     40,909     41,703     40,288     38,248  
                   
Total nonaccruing loans $ 141,947     $ 179,636     $ 216,019     $ 234,693     $ 221,153  
Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 178,554     171,324     154,591     151,775     142,770  
Real estate and other repossessed assets 28,770     57,337     70,911     90,526     52,847  
Total nonperforming assets $ 349,271     $ 408,297     $ 441,521     $ 476,994     $ 416,770  
Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 161,529     $ 227,766     $ 278,366     $ 317,478     $ 267,603  
                   
Accruing loans 90 days past due1 $ 223     $ 252     $ 395     $ 10,369     $ 7,684  
                   
Gross charge-offs $ 9,584     $ 18,304     $ 16,905     $ 18,251     $ 26,661  
Recoveries (1,769 )   (2,856 )   (2,437 )   (1,592 )   (4,232 )
Net charge-offs $ 7,815     $ 15,448     $ 14,468     $ 16,659     $ 22,429  
                   
Provision for loan losses $ (27,395 )   $ (25,064 )   $ (21,770 )   $ (14,478 )   $ 6,609  
Provision for credit losses from off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments 4,952     (8,590 )   (4,044 )   8,952     (4,950 )
Provision for expected credit losses from mortgage banking activities (534 )   (1,222 )   885     (923 )   (770 )
Provision for credit losses related to held-to maturity (investment) securities portfolio (23 )   (124 )   (71 )   (51 )   (889 )
Total provision for credit losses $ (23,000 )   $ (35,000 )   $ (25,000 )   $ (6,500 )   $  


  Three Months Ended
  Sept. 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   Mar. 31, 2021   Dec. 31, 2020   Sept. 30, 2020
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 1.36 %   1.46 %   1.56 %   1.69 %   1.76 %
Allowance for loan losses to period end loans excluding PPP loans2 1.40 %   1.54 %   1.70 %   1.82 %   1.93 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans 1.50 %   1.57 %   1.71 %   1.85 %   1.88 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to period end loans excluding PPP loans2 1.54 %   1.66 %   1.86 %   2.00 %   2.06 %
Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets 1.71 %   1.90 %   1.95 %   2.07 %   1.75 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.15 %   0.28 %   0.25 %   0.28 %   0.37 %
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans excluding PPP loans2 0.16 %   0.30 %   0.28 %   0.31 %   0.41 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1 208.41 %   183.00 %   169.87 %   171.24 %   195.47 %
Combined allowance for loan losses and accrual for off-balance sheet credit risk from unfunded loan commitments to nonaccruing loans1 230.43 %   197.25 %   185.72 %   187.51 %   208.49 %
                             

1  Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.
2  Metric meaningful due to the unique characteristics and short-term nature of the PPP loans.

SEGMENTS -- UNAUDITED
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(in thousands, except ratios)

    Three Months Ended   3Q21 vs 2Q21   3Q21 vs 3Q20
    Sept. 30, 2021   June 30, 2021   Sept. 30, 2020   $ change   % change   $ change   % change
Commercial Banking                            
Net interest revenue   $ 134,104     $ 130,901     $ 149,946     $ 3,203     2.4   %   $ (15,842 )   (10.6 ) %
Fees and commissions revenue   56,452     63,368     50,085     (6,916 )   (10.9 ) %   6,367     12.7   %
Combined net interest and fee revenue   190,556     194,269     200,031     (3,713 )   (1.9 ) %   (9,475 )   (4.7 ) %
Other operating expense   68,301     71,351     66,846     (3,050 )   (4.3 ) %   1,455     2.2   %
Corporate expense allocations   11,769     12,512     5,172     (743 )   (5.9 ) %   6,597     127.6   %
Net income   102,694     72,632     75,097     30,062     41.4   %   27,597     36.7   %
                             
Average assets   28,474,182     28,160,594     28,000,183     313,588     1.1   %   473,999     1.7   %
Average loans   16,588,875     16,981,888     18,677,401     (393,013 )   (2.3 ) %   (2,088,526 )   (11.2 ) %
Average deposits   17,881,673     17,049,772     15,375,450     831,901     4.9   %   2,506,223     16.3   %
                             
Consumer Banking                            
Net interest revenue   $ 27,222     $ 24,945     $ 33,130     $ 2,277     9.1   %   $ (5,908 )   (17.8 ) %
Fees and commissions revenue   44,405     37,714     67,974     6,691     17.7   %   (23,569 )   (34.7 ) %
Combined net interest and fee revenue   71,627     62,659     101,104     8,968     14.3   %   (29,477 )   (29.2 ) %
Other operating expense   49,483     52,453     59,155     (2,970 )   (5.7 ) %   (9,672 )   (16.4 ) %
Corporate expense allocations   11,516     11,599     10,691     (83 )   (0.7 ) %   825     7.7   %
Net income   12,432     1,698     26,855     10,734     632.2   %   (14,423 )   (53.7 ) %
                             
Average assets   10,083,593     10,087,488     9,898,112     (3,895 )     %   185,481     1.9   %
Average loans   1,763,705     1,786,242     1,825,865     (22,537 )   (1.3 ) %   (62,160 )   (3.4 ) %
Average deposits   8,516,942     8,469,043     7,940,973     47,899     0.6   %   575,969     7.3   %
                             
Wealth Management                            
Net interest revenue   $ 55,196     $ 52,293     $ 22,985     $ 2,903     5.6   %   $ 32,211     140.1   %
Fees and commissions revenue   97,966     78,841     111,655     19,125     24.3   %   (13,689 )   (12.3 ) %
Combined net interest and fee revenue   153,162     131,134     134,640     22,028     16.8   %   18,522     13.8   %
Other operating expense   87,417     79,429     82,868     7,988     10.1   %   4,549     5.5   %
Corporate expense allocations   10,101     10,343     9,397     (242 )   (2.3 ) %   704     7.5   %
Net income   41,406     31,061     31,212     10,345     33.3   %   10,194     32.7   %
                             
Average assets   19,109,700     19,201,041     16,204,510     (91,341 )   (0.5 ) %   2,905,190     17.9   %
Average loans   1,971,380     1,968,513     1,777,008     2,867     0.1   %   194,372     10.9   %
Average deposits   9,120,446     9,695,319     9,090,116     (574,873 )   (5.9 ) %   30,330     0.3   %
Fiduciary assets   60,497,576     58,654,788     48,887,513     1,842,788     3.1   %   11,610,063     23.7   %
Assets under management or administration   98,842,789     96,632,748     82,419,932     2,210,041     2.3   %   16,422,857     19.9   %
                                               

Contact:

Sue Hermann
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications, BOK Financial
303-312-3488






Disclaimer

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOK Financial Corporation Reports Quarterly Earnings of $188 million or $2.74 Per Share in the Third Quarter TULSA, Okla., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BOK Financial Corporation (NASD: BOKF) - CEO Commentary Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer, stated, “The third quarter was BOKF’s second-consecutive record quarter with …

