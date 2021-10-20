checkAd

Global Industrial Launches Trash Talk(TM) Enhanced Trash Can Product Line in Partnership with Nordsense

- Connected Waste Collection Increases Efficiency Through a Cleaner, Greener and Smarter Solution -PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products …

- Connected Waste Collection Increases Efficiency Through a Cleaner, Greener and Smarter Solution -

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced the launch of the Global Industrial Trash TalkTM connected trash can product line in partnership with Nordsense. The connected Nordsense technology equipped trash cans provide a complete end-to-end waste optimization solution based on IoT sensor technology. The fully integrated trash cans save time, money and reduce the environmental impact of trash collection.

The ability to monitor real-time fill levels of waste receptacles and optimize fleet collection routes adds immense value to the trash pick-up process and ultimately reduces collections according to Nordsense, whose customers have experienced waste collection reductions of up to 50%. The Nordsense technology will be available on the Global Industrial Trash Talk product line, which includes eleven trash receptacles that can provide significant benefits to cities, municipalities, waste operators, collectors, haulers, facility management, campuses, and others. The Trash Talk product line is fully supported by and managed through the Nordsense Waste Management Solution, including intelligent routing and asset tracking.

Bruce Zutler, Vice President, Global Private Brands at Global Industrial Company, said, "The launch of the Trash Talk product line and the integration of the Nordsense technology is very exciting and brings substantial value to our customers. It creates a seamless and efficient trash pick-up solution that saves customers time, money and resources by cutting out unnecessary steps in the pick-up process, all while positively impacting the environment. This partnership with Nordsense allows us to create a smarter solution and furthers our commitment to our accelerate the customer experience strategy."

Anders Engdal, CEO at Nordsense, said, "The Global Industrial brand is known for exceptional quality, and the integration of our technology provides customers with an innovative and comprehensive solution to more efficiently manage waste receptacles and the pick-up process. We look forward to working with Global Industrial and enabling their customers to redefine their approach to waste management through Nordsense's smart sensors, with real-time data insights."

