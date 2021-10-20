InsuraGuest Goes Live with Lightmaker Property Manager

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is announce it has gone live with LMPM, one …

InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages can now be purchased by users of LMPM, including professional hosts and property management companies, all of which may elect to use the InsuraGuest Hospitality Liability coverages by filling out an application for InsuraGuest within the LMPM marketplace. Once in use, the client will use InsuraGuest's insurance coverages on a primary no fault basis to address claims made by guests. Like gap insurance for the property and its manager, the InsuraGuest Hospitality coverage options will provide coverage for accidental property damage, theft of guests' personal property while at the rental, as well as accidental medical expenses and accidental death and dismemberment.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / InsuraGuest Technologies, Inc.® (TSXV:ISGI)(OTCQB:ISGIF) ("InsuraGuest" or the "Company"), through its wholly owned U.S. hospitality subsidiary InsuraGuest®, is announce it has gone live with LMPM, one of the world's best property management systems for vacation rentals.

"We are excited to introduce our clients to the insurance products InsuraGuest offers," said Adrian Barrett, LMPM's CEO,

Reed Wright, President of InsuraGuest Technologies, stated, "It is a pleasure to work with a technology leader like LMPM. They are by far the most advanced technology savvy property management software on the market today."

Property Management System Integration

InsuraGuest has integrated with LMPM property management software through its proprietary API, which enables LMPM's Hosts to insert a layer of protection between their guests and their property for no-fault medical claims, property damage, and theft.

Short-Term Rental Operators

The short-term rental entity automatically attaches the InsuraGuest coverage to each reservation, which activates the coverage at check-in and de-activates it upon check-out. The complete fee for coverage and software can be as low as $8.95 per night.

About Lightmaker Property Manager (LMPM)



LMPM is a cloud-based, mobile-first and pre-scaled enterprise Property Management System (PMS) with flexible Trust Accounting. LMPM has been in development for more than 8 years and is seen as the fastest replacement for V12, Escapia, YesBookIt (YBI) and other legacy systems. LMPM is fully connected to all the major Online Travel Agencies (OTAs) - HomeAway/Vrbo , Airbnb , Booking.com , Expedia and Google .