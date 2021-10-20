checkAd

BioVaxys Files US Patent Application for Pan-Sarbecovirus Vaccine

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 14:03  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV), (FRA:5LB), (OTCQB:BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), announced today that it has filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office ("USPTO") a provisional patent application for its haptenized viral antigen vaccine platform to elicit a broad cross-reactive immune response against most or all sarbecoviruses, the family of Coronaviruses that includes SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. 

BioVaxys Technology

A recent study1 published in the New England Journal of Medicine ("NEJM") evaluated human volunteers who had natural immunity to SARS-Cov-1 (a coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2 but with higher mortality), which broke out in 2003 and is often referred to as the first global pandemic of the 21st century2, and who were immunized against SARS-CoV-2 with a widely used mRNA vaccine. The result was surprising: the recipients had neutralizing antibody not only to SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2, but also to eight other sarbecoviruses, including emerging zoonotic sarbecoviruses that may have future pandemic potential.  This cross-reactivity was due to similarities in the S-spike protein. Sarbecoviruses, such as SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2, all bind to the ACE2 receptor, which makes them highly transmissible.

Biovaxys intends to leverage its haptenized viral protein vaccine platform to induce immunity against all or most sarbecoviruses by immunizing people who have convalesced from a documented Covid-19 infection, or received a full course of any Covid-19 vaccine recognized by the World Health Organization, with a novel vaccine composed of the dinitrophenyl ("DNP")-modified S-spike protein of SARS-CoV-1.

Dr. David Berd, Chief Medical Officer of BioVaxys, commented: "Scientists dream of a pan-Coronavirus vaccine that would protect the population against any SARS-like respiratory virus that might mutate and emerge from a wild animal in the future. Our approach could constitute a pan-sarbecovirus vaccine that would protect humans against a very dangerous subgroup of Coronavirus that could emerge from the wild and cause as much devastation as Covid-19."

James Passin, Biovaxys Chief Executive Officer, stated, "There have been over 217 million recoveries following confirmed cases of Covid-19 (www.statista.com) and 6.6B  doses have been given of Covid-19 vaccine (Bloomberg Oct 15 2021); this total target population of almost 4 billion people represents a massive commercial opportunity for proposed our pan-sarbecovirus booster vaccine, which has the potential to confer cross-reactive neutralizing antibodies, not only against all Covid-19 variants, but future emerging dangerous zoonotic sarbecoviruses." 

Seite 1 von 3
BioVaxys Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: MGX Minerals plant für 2016 den Magnesium-Markteintritt

Diskussion: Dax Trades Instrument egal ich nehme Elliott Wave
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioVaxys Files US Patent Application for Pan-Sarbecovirus Vaccine VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV), (FRA:5LB), (OTCQB:BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), announced today that it has filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office ("USPTO") a provisional patent …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Automobili Pininfarina and BOVET 1822 Present the New Battista Tourbillon Timepiece
Darling Ingredients' health brand, Rousselot launches Quali-Pure, a range of gelatins with ...
New Dynamic Immersive Art Installation From Kenzo Digital to Live in the New York City Skyline at ...
Maxwise Experts Publish Projection for Bitcoin in 2021
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Reaches Agreement to Acquire PwC's Global Mobility Tax and Immigration ...
Global Anti-Aging Market to Witness Spectacular Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 162.9 Billion by ...
Federico Milanese presents the opportunities of Mediterranean kiwifruit in the Asian market at ...
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Commits up to $120 Million to Accelerate Access to COVID-19 Drug ...
EQT launches impact-driven longer-hold fund
Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
Global Genome Editing Market Size to Reach USD 19.06 Billion in 2028, Says Reports and Data
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.09.21Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
23.09.21Biovaxys bereitet sich auf eine bahnbrechende Studie zur reduzierten ACE2-Bindungsgähigkeit von Hapten-modifizierten Sars-CoV-2-Proteinen vor
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen