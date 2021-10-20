DGAP-News: Champions Oncology, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Champions Oncology Expands Global Biomarker Capabilities with Opening of European Laboratory at OpenZone Life Sciences Campus 20.10.2021 / 14:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR), a technology-enabled research organization announced the opening of a European laboratory located in the renowned OpenZone Life Sciences Campus in Bresso, Italy, on the doorstep of Milan.

After launching preclinical and clinical GCLP-compliant biomarker services in 2019, Champions Oncology has rapidly grown to be a leader in the industry by providing scientific expertise, unparalleled quality, and innovative data analytics.

OpenZone is a scientific campus conceived by the healthcare company Zambon to create value in the field of Health, by fostering community, competencies, and capital. With the arrival of Champions Oncology, it is home to 34 enterprises and is undergoing a substantial expansion phase. Thanks to a total investment of around 65 million euros, OpenZone will double in size by 2022, growing to cover a surface area of 37,000 square meters with the capacity to host up to 1,200 people.

"Expanding our laboratory footprint into Europe is a tremendous milestone for Champions," said Ronnie Morris, MD, CEO of Champions Oncology. "Having local/regional access to clinical trial patient samples, some which require less than 24 hours to be processed to achieve accurate readouts, will provide a solution to our clients and also drive growth for our clinical biomarker business in the years to come."

With the unprecedented growth of clinical trials in Europe and the requirement of proximity to access expert biomarker analytical services, Champions is well positioned to serve existing as well as new European clients within the Biotech and Pharmaceutical industries with its expertise in high-dimensional flow cytometry (up to 24-colors) and other analytical techniques as part of Champions' growing portfolio.