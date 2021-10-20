checkAd

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Selects Worldpay from FIS as a Preferred Payments Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
As vacation travel picks back up across the globe, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (“Norwegian”) (NYSE: NCLH) is enhancing the payments experience for its customers by choosing Worldpay from FIS (NYSE: FIS) as one of its preferred payments processing providers globally.

Norwegian is one of the world’s largest cruise companies, operating the award-winning Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The company was looking to streamline its global payments acquiring and processing services while accelerating online and mobile checkouts, maximizing payment authorizations and ensuring compliance with PSD2 Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) requirements.

Norwegian selected Worldpay because of its global reach for both acquiring and payments acceptance in more than 100 countries around the world. The company will also leverage Worldpay’s value-added services. For transactions affected by PSD2, the company will utilize FIS’ 3DS Flex, which is an innovative solution to increase issuer approvals and minimize friction at checkout. Norwegian will also improve authorization rates with advanced data analysis using the company’s Pazien solution as well as FIS Prime PIN and PIN-less debit card routing to reduce costs associated with debit card purchases.

“We are excited to welcome Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings as a new Worldpay client,” said Jim Johnson, Head of Merchant Solutions at FIS. “This is a great match of two global leaders that are passionate about using technology in innovative ways to provide a top-notch customer journey whether online or at sea. We look forward to helping Norwegian achieve its business goals and continue its growth.”

“At Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings our guests come first, which is why we are focused on enhancing and innovating every aspect of the guest experience, starting from the moment they book their cruise,” said Mark A. Kempa, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “Worldpay’s global footprint and deep expertise in the travel and hospitality industry were paramount in our decision to work with them as a preferred payments partner. This partnership will allow us to continue to provide our valued guests with a secure, convenient payment experience.”

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS ranks #241 on the 2021 Fortune 500 and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

