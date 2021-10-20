Mandiant Extends Frontline Expertise and Intelligence to Splunk Customers

Security validation is more important than ever before, especially with adversaries becoming increasingly sophisticated and targeted in their attacks. Mandiant Security Validation for Splunk brings together Mandiant’s frontline security intelligence and expertise with Splunk analytics, automation and scale. The alliance allows Splunk customers to validate and continuously measure the effectiveness of cyber security controls across people, processes and technology. The controls-agnostic solution is designed to deliver the quantitative evidence needed for security teams to identify and implement opportunities to rationalize their security investments and identify duplicate or outdated security tools.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced a new strategic partnership with Splunk Inc., a data platform leader, to help enterprise organizations validate their security stacks and defend against emerging threats. As an extension of this relationship, Mandiant Security Validation customers can now leverage validation data directly in the Splunk platform via the Mandiant Advantage app, empowering organizations to identify security gaps, reduce risk and improve their overall security posture.

“Organizations today are up against a number of security challenges, making identifying and responding to threats increasingly difficult,” said Jane Wong, VP of Security Products at Splunk. “We are thrilled to partner with Mandiant to arm our joint customers with the solutions and insights needed to navigate complexities, as well as remain agile against continually evolving threats.”

Mandiant Advantage App for Splunk Now Available

As a Splunk Technology Alliance Partner, Mandiant is also extending the power of Mandiant Advantage directly to Splunk customers. The Mandiant Advantage app for Splunk connects Splunk customers to Mandiant Threat Intelligence, Mandiant Incident Response and Mandiant Security Validation, enabling organizations to better detect, analyze and respond to threats. The app offers security operations teams unparalleled frontline cyber threat intelligence to understand the most relevant and timely threats to protect their organization and mitigate risks.

“We’re excited to partner with Splunk and bring Mandiant expertise and intelligence directly into security operations, helping teams reduce risk and focus on the threats that matter most to organizations,” said Colby DeRodeff, Chief Technology Officer of Mandiant Advantage. “As a company focused on delivering a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions to customers, Mandiant is strategically positioned to partner with leading providers such as Splunk to help security-conscious organizations effectively manage their environment and be confident in their cyber defenses.”

Kevin Mandia to Speak at .conf21

Also today, Mandiant CEO, Kevin Mandia, will discuss the Splunk strategic partnership at .conf21, sharing how organizations can build resilience to cyberattacks. Learn more about this virtual event keynote at https://conf.splunk.com/attend/keynotes.html

For more information on the Mandiant and Splunk partnership, visit https://www.splunk.com/en_us/blog/partners/splunk-mandiant-formidable- ...

To download the Mandiant Advantage app for Splunk, visit https://splunkbase.splunk.com/app/6128/

About Mandiant, Inc.

Since 2004, Mandiant has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

