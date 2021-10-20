checkAd

Mandiant Extends Frontline Expertise and Intelligence to Splunk Customers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced a new strategic partnership with Splunk Inc., a data platform leader, to help enterprise organizations validate their security stacks and defend against emerging threats. As an extension of this relationship, Mandiant Security Validation customers can now leverage validation data directly in the Splunk platform via the Mandiant Advantage app, empowering organizations to identify security gaps, reduce risk and improve their overall security posture.

Security validation is more important than ever before, especially with adversaries becoming increasingly sophisticated and targeted in their attacks. Mandiant Security Validation for Splunk brings together Mandiant’s frontline security intelligence and expertise with Splunk analytics, automation and scale. The alliance allows Splunk customers to validate and continuously measure the effectiveness of cyber security controls across people, processes and technology. The controls-agnostic solution is designed to deliver the quantitative evidence needed for security teams to identify and implement opportunities to rationalize their security investments and identify duplicate or outdated security tools.

“Organizations today are up against a number of security challenges, making identifying and responding to threats increasingly difficult,” said Jane Wong, VP of Security Products at Splunk. “We are thrilled to partner with Mandiant to arm our joint customers with the solutions and insights needed to navigate complexities, as well as remain agile against continually evolving threats.”

Mandiant Advantage App for Splunk Now Available
 As a Splunk Technology Alliance Partner, Mandiant is also extending the power of Mandiant Advantage directly to Splunk customers. The Mandiant Advantage app for Splunk connects Splunk customers to Mandiant Threat Intelligence, Mandiant Incident Response and Mandiant Security Validation, enabling organizations to better detect, analyze and respond to threats. The app offers security operations teams unparalleled frontline cyber threat intelligence to understand the most relevant and timely threats to protect their organization and mitigate risks.

“We’re excited to partner with Splunk and bring Mandiant expertise and intelligence directly into security operations, helping teams reduce risk and focus on the threats that matter most to organizations,” said Colby DeRodeff, Chief Technology Officer of Mandiant Advantage. “As a company focused on delivering a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions to customers, Mandiant is strategically positioned to partner with leading providers such as Splunk to help security-conscious organizations effectively manage their environment and be confident in their cyber defenses.”

Kevin Mandia to Speak at .conf21
 Also today, Mandiant CEO, Kevin Mandia, will discuss the Splunk strategic partnership at .conf21, sharing how organizations can build resilience to cyberattacks. Learn more about this virtual event keynote at https://conf.splunk.com/attend/keynotes.html

For more information on the Mandiant and Splunk partnership, visit https://www.splunk.com/en_us/blog/partners/splunk-mandiant-formidable- ...

To download the Mandiant Advantage app for Splunk, visit https://splunkbase.splunk.com/app/6128/

About Mandiant, Inc.
 Since 2004, Mandiant has been a trusted partner to security-conscious organizations. Effective security is based on the right combination of expertise, intelligence, and adaptive technology, and the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform scales decades of frontline experience and industry-leading threat intelligence to deliver a range of dynamic cyber defense solutions. Mandiant’s approach helps organizations develop more effective and efficient cyber security programs and instills confidence in their readiness to defend against and respond to cyber threats.

2021 Mandiant, Inc. All rights reserved. Mandiant is a registered trademark of Mandiant, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Mandiant Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mandiant Extends Frontline Expertise and Intelligence to Splunk Customers Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT), the leader in dynamic cyber defense and response, today announced a new strategic partnership with Splunk Inc., a data platform leader, to help enterprise organizations validate their security stacks and defend against …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met in a Second Indication in Bladder Cancer Trial with 57% ...
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mirion
Trent University and Ameresco Partner on Energy Performance Upgrades
Lamb Weston Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $970,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030 and ...
Unleash the New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Us at T-Mobile, America’s Leader in 5G
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.10.21Mandiant Completes the Divestiture of Its FireEye Products Business to McAfee Enterprise
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten