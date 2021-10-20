checkAd

ARK Multicasting Builds Nationwide Broadcast Internet Network in the USA with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that ARK Multicasting, a leading television broadcaster, has selected HPE to power its next generation ATSC 3.0 broadcast internet network. ARK is leveraging edge-to-cloud infrastructure, software and services from HPE to move its broadcast stations from a physical environment to a virtualized one, which enables ARK to move data at high speeds to the consumer edge. ARK’s new network delivers television pictures and data files using internet protocol (IP) and ATSC 3.0 broadcast technology to help to bridge the connectivity gap in the rural United States.

Traditional linear broadcasters have faced a major challenge from the growth of streaming services. The new ATSC 3.0 TV standard enables broadcasters like ARK the opportunity to convert traditional television signals into wirelessly delivered IP content. This enables ARK to transform from a TV broadcaster to a wireless data delivery platform that can offer connected car services, streaming services, distance learning, gaming, and cloud services. To take advantage of the new standards, ARK needed to transform from traditional proprietary broadcast appliances to a cloud-based architecture that enables dynamic spectrum management and the creation of new channels in minutes, rather than days.

For the first time, ARK now has a full production environment that’s capable of serving all kinds of broadcast internet services. HPE software solutions enable ARK to manage the entire end-to-end environment, including HPE Service Director, HPE Virtual Headend Manager and HPE Media Workflow Master. HPE has provided ARK with an edge-to-cloud architecture where HPE software running on HPE infrastructure at traditional edge locations is centrally orchestrated by HPE Service Director. It orchestrates complex infrastructure and services in a simple, codeless way to optimize operational processes across connectivity, compute, application and network functions. HPE Service Director enables ARK to onboard new customers and dynamically manage the spectrum allocation between multiple customers ensuring the maximum utilization of spectrum possible. It also enables the creation of new channels in minutes and for ARK admins to fully monitor activity across all customers, while customers get the ability to monitor their usage, billing, and charges in near real time.

