Workiva Announces 2021 Partner of the Year Award Winners

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, announced the winners of the 2021 Workiva Partner of the Year Awards. The awards recognize partners that have leveraged their significant industry and solution-specific experience to help customers expand their use of the Workiva platform to drive transparency in reporting and compliance. Award recipients were recognized during the Company’s virtual Global Partner Summit, held October 18 & 19.

“Our partners are instrumental in deploying the Workiva platform as a critical component in digital transformations across global enterprises,” said Corey Wells, vice president of partnerships and alliances at Workiva. “It’s an honor to recognize this year’s winners for helping drive the innovation and collaboration that has made a lasting impact on our customers' business.”

2021 Partner of the Year Award Winners

More about the 2021 Partner of the Year Award Winners

Advance Tax Compliance (ATC) delivers high-quality implementations and supports the Workiva sales team with new clients. ATC is also an active contributor to Workiva marketing events, client demos and the Workiva Marketplace.

Clearview Group* has been named the North American Mid-Market Advisory Partner of the Year two years in a row. Clearview Group has a masterful understanding of Workiva solutions and delivers a compelling value story. Clearview Group has grown with Workiva, from supporting integrated risk management to developing a comprehensive service line, delivering advisory and transformation services powered by collaboration across management reporting, and financial reporting as well.

Deloitte* has been named global partner of the year two years in a row. Deloitte collaborates globally with Workiva, introducing the company to new customers, identifying new use cases and supporting sales teams. Deloitte has been instrumental in communicating the value of the Workiva platform and helping global customers use innovative technology to help address complex business problems.

