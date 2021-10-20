Similarweb to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) today announced it will release third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the Company’s business and financial results.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed from Similarweb’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.similarweb.com. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be made available on the Similarweb website following the call. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at (866) 682-6100 toll-free and at (862) 298-0702 internationally.