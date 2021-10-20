checkAd

NETSCOUT Visibility as a Service Provides Turnkey Protection for Critical IT Services

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, today introduced its NETSCOUT Visibility as a Service (VaaS) managed service offering, which provides 24x7 testing, monitoring, troubleshooting, and reporting for customers' critical IT services and applications. Built on NETSCOUT's nGenius service assurance solutions, the service leverages the deep expertise of the company's VaaS engineering team to help alleviate the burdens faced by corporate and government IT organizations worldwide.

According to recent research from MarketsandMarkets, the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for global managed services from 2021-2026 is 7.9% reaching a market size of $354.8 billion. The factors that impact growth include "lack of skilled IT professionals, rise in demand for secure IT infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic, cost and risk reduction, and requirements for regulatory compliance and security."

“As enterprises continue to drive digital transformation, while also assuring compliance and security, the need for in-depth end-to-end network visibility and control is paramount,” stated Mark Leary, research director, network analytics and automation, IDC. “Comprehensive as-a-service management offerings enable IT organizations to better align their operating priorities to spending, adjust their staff focus to more strategic responsibilities, and access provider-driven best practices, operational expertise, and technology innovation. All serve to drive enterprises towards a more proactive, predictive, and protective management approach to networking in today’s hyper-connected digital business environment.”

"Businesses have had to adapt to compete in tough talent acquisition and new remote work environments placing increased pressure and demands on IT teams," stated Michael Szabados, chief operating officer, NETSCOUT. "VaaS helps enterprises identify and resolve problems quickly to maintain productivity while also helping to ensure an exceptional end-user experience. In addition, our customers benefit by extending the value of the investment they've made in our service assurance solutions to deliver higher returns."

VaaS is available as a subscription-based service to both existing and new customers. For existing customers with a deployed nGenius solution, the service provides continuous monitoring and triage. Additionally, the service offers proactive testing of critical applications and services, notification of appropriate customer contacts if an issue is detected, triage, and performance reporting. To ensure greater control, the service also delivers VaaS service reports to IT operations, application owners, and other executives, as needed. Through proactive monitoring, including regular testing of business transactions day or night, VaaS can detect and troubleshoot potential problems before impacting the end-user experience.

