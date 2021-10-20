Santander Holdings USA, Inc. Announces Extension of Tender Offer to Acquire Shares It Does Not Own of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for $41.50 Per Share

Under the terms of the merger agreement entered into on August 23, 2021 by and among SHUSA, SC and Max Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SHUSA (the “Purchaser”), the Tender Offer will be followed by a second-step merger (the “Merger” and together with the Tender Offer, the “Transaction”), in which the Purchaser will be merged with and into SC, with SC surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of SHUSA, and all outstanding shares of common stock of SC not tendered in the Tender Offer will be converted into the right to receive the Offer Price in cash.

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“SHUSA”) today announced that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (“SC”) not already owned by SHUSA for $41.50 per share (the “Offer Price”).

The Tender Offer commenced on September 7, 2021 and as previously extended was scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on October 19, 2021. As a result of this extension, the Tender Offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on November 2, 2021.

The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Transaction is not subject to shareholder approval and is currently expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 upon receipt of regulatory approval.

The board of directors of SC formed a special committee consisting of the independent and disinterested directors of SC to negotiate and evaluate a potential transaction with SHUSA (the “Special Committee”). The board of directors of SC, acting on the unanimous recommendation of the Special Committee, has unanimously determined to recommend the Tender Offer to SC’s shareholders (other than SHUSA). The board of directors of SHUSA has unanimously approved the Transaction.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is acting as legal counsel to SHUSA. Piper Sandler is acting as financial advisor and Covington & Burling LLP is acting as legal counsel to the Special Committee. Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP is acting as legal counsel to SC.

Computershare Inc. and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the joint depositary for the Tender Offer, have informed SHUSA that approximately 13.7 million shares of common stock of SC have been tendered and not validly withdrawn in the tender offer as of October 19, 2021.