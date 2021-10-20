checkAd

Thomas Sabatier Joins Evercore as a Vice President in the Firm’s Private Capital Advisory Group

Evercore is pleased to announce that Thomas Sabatier has joined the Firm’s Private Capital Advisory group (“PCA”) as a Vice President. Mr. Sabatier will be based in the London office and will focus on advising limited partners on secondary market transactions and providing execution services.

Mr Sabatier has over seven years of experience in the secondaries market across Europe, most recently as a Principal in Triago’s London office. Mr Sabatier will be joining his former Triago colleagues David Markson, James Fish, Michael Bynarowicz and Eli Auerbach who recently joined the Evercore PCA team in New York.

Lea Lazaric Calvert, Head of PCA Europe, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Tom to our team to further strengthen our market leading secondary advisory business. Tom and his colleagues from Triago will focus predominantly on advising LPs on sale processes, which we continue to see as a core part of our business. While we recognise that we have seen tremendous growth in our market advising on GP-led solutions, we remain focused on offering a market leading service to our LP clients.”

Mr Sabatier commented, “I am delighted to join Evercore’s fast-growing PCA team, in an effort to provide a best-in-class toolbox of liquidity solutions for all private market stakeholders. Buyer appetite for LP-driven transactions is at an all-time high and volumes are on the rise, creating a highly favourable niche for LP stakes, in which Evercore’s capabilities are second to none.”

Mr Sabatier holds a Master of Science in Management from Essec Business School Paris.

About Evercore

Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings, and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital and delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, in addition to providing wealth and investment management services to high net worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the Firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com.

