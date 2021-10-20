checkAd

Lightning eMotors Welcomes Verizon Communications’ Kenneth Jack to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of all-electric powertrains and medium-duty and specialty commercial electric fleet vehicles, announced today that Kenneth Jack, vice president of fleet operations for Verizon Communications, was elected to the Lightning eMotors Board of Directors effective October 7th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005244/en/

Ken Jack's appointment brings both fleet and utilities expertise to Lightning eMotors' board of directors (Photo: K. Jack)

Ken Jack's appointment brings both fleet and utilities expertise to Lightning eMotors' board of directors (Photo: K. Jack)

Jack, 47, brings to the board more than 25 years of experience in fleet, logistics and operations management. With the addition of Jack, Lightning eMotors now has seven directors. Shareholders also reelected Robert Fenwick-Smith, Chairman of Lightning eMotors’ Board of Directors, and CEO Tim Reeser to the board.

“Ken Jack is an exciting addition to our Board of Directors,” Fenwick-Smith said. “His proven mobility and fleet operations leadership, and insights into Voice of the Customer, will be instrumental in helping us drive value for shareholders and other stakeholders as we continue to advance our commitment to simplifying fleet electrification.”

As Verizon Communications’ vice president of fleet operations, Jack is responsible for all procurement, performance, maintenance, operations, and policy related to Verizon's almost 30,000 vehicle North America fleet. Prior to joining Verizon in 2011, Jack was the general manager of transportation operations for Con Edison. There, he was responsible for all engineering, fleet procurement, administration, compliance, asset management and maintenance activities for Con Edison of NY and Orange & Rockland Utilities.

“Ken will not only provide valuable insights into the minds of our customers, he also brings a deep understanding of the nation's electric grid. He has first-hand knowledge of the challenges and opportunities related to developing a nationwide fleet electric vehicle charging infrastructure,” Reeser said. “His knowledge and insight will help us as we broaden our all-inclusive Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) offerings for our commercial vehicle customers.”

In addition to his executive leadership roles, Jack is active in both community and industry organizations, holding Board of Directors positions with the NAFA Fleet Management Association, the General Motors EV Vision Advisory Board, WEX and Build Edison as the Mobility & Fleet Advisor since 2018. Jack holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Polytechnic/NYU, an MBA from Columbia University and was named Automotive Fleet Magazine’s “Fleet Executive of the Year” in 2019.

“Joining the Lightning eMotors Board feels like a culmination of my almost 30 years in this profession. I’m excited to work with Robert, Tim and other board members to further advance their values, vision and commitment to delivering the highest quality electric commercial vehicles, service and charging solutions available,” Jack said. “Fleets today are challenged to both select and deploy EVs that meet their operational needs, as well as to ensure access to charging infrastructure. I spend much of my day thinking about this issue in my role at Verizon and I look forward to working with Lightning eMotors in its position as an industry leader as we collectively work towards answering those compelling questions.”

Lightning eMotors, (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors’ team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs including school buses and ambulances, with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. Lightning eMotors also offers charging technologies and “charging as a service” (CaaS) to commercial and government fleets via its Lightning Energy division. To learn more, visit https://lightningemotors.com.

Lightning eMotors Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lightning eMotors Welcomes Verizon Communications’ Kenneth Jack to Board of Directors Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of all-electric powertrains and medium-duty and specialty commercial electric fleet vehicles, announced today that Kenneth Jack, vice president of fleet operations for Verizon Communications, was …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met in a Second Indication in Bladder Cancer Trial with 57% ...
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mirion
Trent University and Ameresco Partner on Energy Performance Upgrades
Lamb Weston Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $970,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030 and ...
Unleash the New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Us at T-Mobile, America’s Leader in 5G
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.10.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ZEV, ZEV.WS
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.10.21ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - ZEV; ZEV.WS
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.10.21SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV, ZEV.WS) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.10.21LIGHTNING eMOTORS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Lightning eMotors, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
05.10.21Lightning eMotors and Ricardo Sign Strategic Partnership to Provide Commercial Electric Vehicles to United Kingdom Customers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten