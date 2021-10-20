checkAd

Fortune and Great Place to Work name Teleperformance one of the 25 World’s Best Workplaces in 2021

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, announced today it has been recognized as one of the World’s Best Workplaces, by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine. Only 25 companies in the world attained this exclusive employer distinction for 2021.

The selected 25 companies represent the top achievers of many organizations and industries from around the world that participated in Great Place to Work’s employee survey process, representing the voices of more than 20 million employees worldwide. The 25 World’s Best Workplaces stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all.

“The World’s Best Workplaces are the most sweeping and consistent examples of globally inclusive company cultures we’ve ever known,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work.

“In the past year, over 183,000 of our employees from all over the world participated in independent employee trust surveys to confidentially rate us on the job we are doing as an employer. The high scores reflect well on fairness, inclusion, equality, trust and teamwork in an incredibly diverse Group comprised of 100 different nationalities,” said Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Julien. “We are grateful for this exceptional recognition and, especially to our employees, who have made Teleperformance one of the 25 World’s Best Workplaces. We respect each individual at Teleperformance, we value what our people bring to our business and we thank them for all they do to make a positive difference for our global family everyday.”

The World’s Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work Institute, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback across multiple evaluative criteria and incorporating strict, third-party validation.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“In a global workforce, alignment is everything, and these companies are fortifying their culture around the world – a nearly impossible feat,” Bush continued. “Even when tested by the pandemic, these companies recognize sub-communities in each region and their leaders carry an equitable employee experience across cultures. A huge congratulations to the World’s Best Workplaces for 2021.”

