Cushman & Wakefield Enters into Strategic Joint Venture with Greystone’s Leading Multifamily Agency Lending & Servicing Platform

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, and Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announce they will enter into a strategic joint venture to deliver best-in-class advisory services and capital solutions to existing, joint and new clients of both firms nationwide. Under the terms of the agreement, Cushman & Wakefield will make a strategic investment of $500 million to acquire a 40% stake in Greystone’s Agency, FHA and Servicing businesses. Greystone intends to use the capital to create innovative product offerings which will position the company for future expansion. The transaction is anticipated to close in Q4 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Greystone is a top multifamily lender, including bridge, Fannie Mae DUS, Freddie Mac Optigo, and HUD, giving Cushman & Wakefield’s client base more direct access to a broad range of debt products for property acquisition, refinancing or substantial rehab / new construction. In turn, Cushman & Wakefield brings a well-established network of advisory professionals in core markets across the U.S., enabling both firms, together, to offer commercial property investors a holistic, one-stop approach.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Chief Executive, Americas, Andrew McDonald, said, “We’re excited to offer a new integrated capability to our investor clients with more direct access to Greystone’s balance sheet and capital solutions, including debt financing with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and HUD. Greystone’s passion and creativity in structuring deals and leveraging its balance sheet for clients are the reasons the firm stands out. This combination will demonstrate how global investors can benefit from two industry leaders providing premier investor services and a seamless, integrated client experience.”

“Greystone’s mission has always been to provide an unparalleled client experience, and this deal truly manifests what we hope to achieve in solving for any need of a commercial property investor,” said Stephen Rosenberg, Founder and CEO, Greystone. “By combining our collective powers and areas of expertise, I believe there is no reason for an investor to search anywhere else for capital and advisory solutions. I’m thrilled by the potential for growth for both Greystone and Cushman & Wakefield as we work together to deliver on our clients’ goals.”

