SOL Global Investments Corp. Launches Substantial Issuer Bid and Mails Offer Documents to Shareholders

SOL Global Investments Corp. (the “Company” or “SOL Global”) (CSE: SOL) (OTCQ: SOLCF) (Frankfurt: 9SB) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated September 7, 2021 and September 23, 2021, it has launched a substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”) pursuant to which SOL Global will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $30,000,000 of its outstanding common shares (the “Common Shares”).

Subject to the terms and conditions set out in the formal offer to purchase, the issuer bid circular, letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery (the “Offer Documents”), the Offer will proceed by way of a “Dutch auction”. Holders of Common Shares wishing to tender to the Offer will be entitled to specify the number of Common Shares being tendered at a price of not less than $4.05 and not more than $4.25 per Common Share in increments of $0.05 per Common Share (the “Auction Tender”).

The purchase price to be paid by SOL Global for each validly deposited Common Share will be determined upon expiry of the Offer and will be based on the number of Common Shares validly deposited and the prices specified by shareholders as part of their Auction Tender. As a result, SOL Global shareholders who tender their Common Shares will set the purchase price for the Offer. The purchase price will be the lowest price (which will not be more than $4.25 per Common Share and not less than $4.05 per Common Share) which enables SOL Global to purchase Common Shares up to the maximum amount available under the Offer, determined in accordance with the terms of the Offer. Common Shares deposited at or below the purchase price as finally determined by SOL Global will be purchased at such purchase price. Common Shares deposited at prices above the purchase price will not be taken up in connection with the Offer and will be returned to the respective shareholders.

If the aggregate purchase price for Common Shares validly tendered is greater than the amount available under the Offer, SOL Global will purchase Common Shares from the holders of Common Shares who made purchase price tenders or tendered at or below the purchase price as finally determined by SOL Global on a pro rata basis, except that "odd lot" holders (holders of less than 100 Shares) will not be subject to proration.

SOL Global has today mailed the Offer Documents containing the terms and conditions of the Offer, instructions for tendering Common Shares, and the factors considered by SOL Global’s Board in making its decision to approve the Offer, among other things, to all registered and beneficial holders of its Common Shares. The Offer Documents will also be filed today with the applicable securities regulators in Canada and will be available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholders should carefully read the Offer Documents prior to making a decision with respect to the Offer.

