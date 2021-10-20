Olink to report third quarter 2021 financial results on November 10, 2021

checkAd

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK), a global leader in proteomics, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the market open on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 562-0120 for domestic callers or (661) 567-1096 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 3089822. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Olink website at investors.olink.com.

About Olink
Olink Holding AB (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major biopharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The Company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Contacts
Jan Medina, CFA
VP Investor Relations & Capital Markets
Olink Proteomics AB
+1 617 802 4157
jan.medina@olink.com





