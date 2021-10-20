checkAd

Marble Launches Credit Improving Boost Program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

-A program suited for Canadians looking to improve their credit score-

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company"), an AI-driven financial technology company that educates and helps consumers better understand and manage their current cash flow and credit towards a better financial future, is pleased to announce the launch of their new credit-improvement subscription program, ‘Boost’.

The Boost program is designed to help Canadians who have limited access to credit instruments (i.e., credit cards, department store credit cards, line of credit, etc.) that are reported to TransUnion and Equifax to assess and ascertain the consumers’ monthly credit score, by offering them Marble’s Boost program.

The Boost program is a 12-month interest-free innovative installment loan that finances and grants the MyMarble consumer a 12-month subscription to MyMarble Premium, the Company’s next generation AI-powered platform, offering financial wellness products and services.

TransUnion recently reported that in 2021, subprime consumers with a score below 670 make up the largest segment, resulting in a difficult economic environment to achieve their financial goals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.1 In Canada, most credit improving services are comprised of siloed solutions that lack additional support, education and technology to improve their overall financial health.

Marble’s 0% interest Boost subscription program helps members through a small monthly installment loan payment of $34.99 + tax, which is reported to both TransUnion and Equifax as a new positive tradeline to the MyMarble member’s credit report, while still providing access to Marble’s industry-leading and innovative financial tools and services.

“Launching our Boost program is an initiative to make it easier for people without a credit card or little or no credit history to improve their finances and become more financially sound with MyMarble,” said Karim Nanji, CEO of Marble. “Our primary focus is to help Canadians secure financial stability in the long term without the burden of seeking predatory lenders that offer extremely high interest rates. As more Canadians turn to alternative financial solutions amid global economic challenges, we plan to make our customers' financial goals simple and achievable for everyone.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marble Launches Credit Improving Boost Program -A program suited for Canadians looking to improve their credit score-VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company"), an AI-driven financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO Announces Strategic Executive Changes
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...