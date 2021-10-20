Marble Launches Credit Improving Boost Program

The Boost program is designed to help Canadians who have limited access to credit instruments (i.e., credit cards, department store credit cards, line of credit, etc.) that are reported to TransUnion and Equifax to assess and ascertain the consumers’ monthly credit score, by offering them Marble’s Boost program.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL; OTC: MRBLF; FSE:2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company"), an AI-driven financial technology company that educates and helps consumers better understand and manage their current cash flow and credit towards a better financial future, is pleased to announce the launch of their new credit-improvement subscription program, ‘Boost’.

The Boost program is a 12-month interest-free innovative installment loan that finances and grants the MyMarble consumer a 12-month subscription to MyMarble Premium, the Company’s next generation AI-powered platform, offering financial wellness products and services.

TransUnion recently reported that in 2021, subprime consumers with a score below 670 make up the largest segment, resulting in a difficult economic environment to achieve their financial goals, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.1 In Canada, most credit improving services are comprised of siloed solutions that lack additional support, education and technology to improve their overall financial health.

Marble’s 0% interest Boost subscription program helps members through a small monthly installment loan payment of $34.99 + tax, which is reported to both TransUnion and Equifax as a new positive tradeline to the MyMarble member’s credit report, while still providing access to Marble’s industry-leading and innovative financial tools and services.

“Launching our Boost program is an initiative to make it easier for people without a credit card or little or no credit history to improve their finances and become more financially sound with MyMarble,” said Karim Nanji, CEO of Marble. “Our primary focus is to help Canadians secure financial stability in the long term without the burden of seeking predatory lenders that offer extremely high interest rates. As more Canadians turn to alternative financial solutions amid global economic challenges, we plan to make our customers' financial goals simple and achievable for everyone.”