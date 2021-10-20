American Shared Hospital Services Expands Addressable Market to Federal Facilities

The Company’s target markets will now include Federal facilities in all Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals, Department of Defense (DoD) hospitals, and any other healthcare associated entities within the U.S. federal government. This includes many esteemed facilities throughout our great country.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the "Company"), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services, today announced that it has expanded the Company’s sales efforts to address the market that includes Federal facilities in the United States.

“We’re excited to increase our sales targets to include federal facilities through an agreement for business development services with Growth Strategies in Motion (GSM), a national corporate account outsourcing firm focused on the healthcare industry. This is an active and robust market for AMS’ broad turnkey technology solutions for advanced radiation therapy equipment and services. Expanding our addressable market is an important part of our strategic plan to achieve sustained profitability and follows the positive impacts from the balance sheet restructuring and debt refinancing that we completed earlier in the year. With substantial financial resources, including $8.4 million in cash and a $7 million line of credit, AMS is poised to pursue multiple business opportunities,” said Ray Stachowiak, Chief Executive Officer of AMS.

“This partnership with ASHS supports our continued efforts to ensure the best possible healthcare products and services are available to all of our veterans, active military, and their families. We are looking forward to representing ASHS and supporting those serving and those who served,” said Don Tuitel, Partner and Chief Strategy Officer, Growth Strategies in Motion.

About American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS)

American Shared Hospital Services is a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services. AMS is a world leader in providing Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment, a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations, and trigeminal neuralgia (facial pain). The Company also offers proton therapy, and the latest IGRT, IMRT and MR/LINAC systems. For more information, please visit: www.ashs.com .