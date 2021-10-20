Holly Robinson Peete Partners with Supernus to Raise Awareness During ADHD Awareness Month

Peete, who has been open about her own family’s challenges raising neurodiverse children, is speaking up this October during ADHD Awareness Month to shatter stigmas and encourage those who think their child may have ADHD to learn more and seek treatment.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actress, host, influencer, and mother, Holly Robinson Peete is partnering with Supernus Pharmaceuticals to raise awareness of Attention-deficit/Hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) – a neurodevelopmental condition that is one of the most common and treatable mental conditions affecting children and adolescents in the U.S., including her daughter Ryan.

“Before my daughter Ryan was diagnosed with ADHD, I didn’t know much about the condition – I thought it meant you couldn’t keep still, you were fidgety, or were just considered unteachable; but this is not the case,” Holly Robinson Peete says. “Just like children with ADHD many of us have unique personality traits. We need to recognize that we live in a neurodiverse world, and I want those living with ADHD to know they are not alone, they are more than their diagnosis and there is help to overcome their specific challenges.”

Throughout ADHD Awareness Month and beyond, adults and adolescents alike are encouraged to join the conversation sharing their experiences living with the condition. More To ADHD offers downloadable resources to support those struggling including information on the signs and symptoms, which are not always easy to spot and treatments. Additionally, the website provides tips and checklists to guide discussions with your child’s teacher and healthcare provider.

"We know that a diagnosis of ADHD is scary and can make families feel alone and helpless,” Jack A. Khattar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Supernus Pharmaceuticals says. “We’re thrilled to have Holly Robinson Peete and her daughter Ryan open up about their journeys with ADHD, and now using her platform to change the conversation surrounding ADHD and give voice to a neurodiverse community that has for so long been overlooked.”