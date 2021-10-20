Bottomline Appoints Three New Directors to Board of Directors

Bottomline also announced that the Board has formed a new Strategy Committee responsible for evaluating and making recommendations with respect to the Company’s market position and strategy, acceleration of subscription revenue growth and opportunities to create additional shareholder value.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (Nasdaq: EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that it has agreed with shareholders Clearfield Capital Management LP and Sachem Head Capital Management LP to appoint to its Board of Directors Philip Hilal, managing partner of Clearfield, Larry Klane, Co-Founding Principal of Pivot Investment Partners LLC, and Michael Curran, an experienced senior financial services executive. With these appointments, which are effective November 8, 2021, the Bottomline Board will be expanded to eleven directors.

Joe Mullen, Chairman of the Bottomline Board, said, “We are excited to welcome Mike to the Bottomline Board. His 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, much of which was oriented around corporate payments, and deep knowledge of our business and operations, make him a valuable addition.”

“We are also pleased to have Phil and Larry join our Board as new directors,” continued Mr. Mullen. “Phil brings valuable expertise and perspective as one of Bottomline’s significant shareholders, and Larry provides unique counsel from his leadership experience in the financial services industry. The addition of Mike, Phil and Larry to Bottomline’s Board underscores our ongoing commitment to bring fresh perspectives into the boardroom. Bottomline continues to make important progress towards its goal of sustainable subscription revenue growth and capitalizing on the opportunities ahead in the large and growing B2B payments market, and we are confident our entire Board is committed to driving value for all shareholders.”

Mr. Hilal said, “We thank the Bottomline Board for its constructive engagement as we pursue our shared goal of creating meaningful value for all Bottomline stakeholders, including its customers, channel partners, employees and shareholders. We see exceptional value in Bottomline’s portfolio overall, and tremendous potential in the Company’s high-growth B2B payments assets in particular. I look forward to working with the Strategy Committee and the full Board to help Bottomline achieve its full potential.”