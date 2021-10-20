checkAd

UniFirst Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2021; Quarterly Dividend Increase; New $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

WILMINGTON, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) (the “Company,” “UniFirst” or “we”) today reported results for its fourth quarter and full year ended August 28, 2021 as compared to the corresponding periods in its prior fiscal year:

Q4 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter increased 8.5% to $465.3 million.
  • Operating income was $44.9 million, an increase of 10.1%.
  • The quarterly tax rate decreased to 22.0% compared to 26.6% in the prior year.
  • Net income increased to $34.6 million, or 9.7%.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased to $1.82 from $1.66, or 9.6%.

Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Full year consolidated revenues were $1.826 billion, an increase of 1.2%.
  • Full year operating income was $195.8 million, an increase of 13.4%.
  • Net income for the year increased to $151.1 million, or 11.3%.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased to $7.94 from $7.13, or 11.4%.

Steven Sintros, UniFirst President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We were very pleased with our financial performance for fiscal 2021. We were proud that through the solid execution of our Team Partners we were able to continue our long track record of growing our annual revenues despite the lingering effects of the pandemic.”

Segment Reporting Highlights for Q4 2021

Core Laundry Operations

  • Revenues for the quarter increased 7.9% to $415.1 million primarily driven by the COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacting our customers’ operations and wearer levels in the prior year comparable period as well as solid sales performance and improved customer retention in fiscal 2021.
  • Operating margin increased to 10.1% from 9.9%. During the quarter, the Company’s margins were pressured by the current inflationary environment as well as a rebound of certain costs that trended lower during the pandemic, including merchandise amortization expense, energy, travel and healthcare claims costs.

Specialty Garments

  • Revenues for the quarter were $33.9 million, an increase of 22.5%. This increase was primarily due to growth in our cleanroom operations as well as growth in our U.S. and European nuclear operations.
  • Operating margin increased to 12.1% from 7.1% a year ago. This increase was primarily due to the segment’s top-line performance in the quarter resulting in strong operating leverage as well as lower casualty claims expense as a percentage of revenue. These benefits were partially offset by higher merchandise costs as a percentage of revenue.
  • Specialty Garments consists of nuclear decontamination and cleanroom operations, and its results can vary significantly due to seasonality and the timing of reactor outages and projects.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $512.9 million as of August 28, 2021.
  • The Company had no long-term debt outstanding as of August 28, 2021.
  • Under its previously announced $100.0 million share repurchase program, the Company repurchased 7,750 shares of common stock for a total of $1.7 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. As of August 28, 2021, the Company had repurchased a total of 375,867 shares of common stock for a total of $63.5 million under the program.
  • Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2020 were each 19.0 million shares.

Quarterly Dividend Increase

UniFirst announced today that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s Common Stock and $0.24 per share on the Company’s Class B Common Stock. This represents a 20.0% increase over the Company’s previous quarterly dividend. Both dividends are payable on January 4, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 7, 2021.

Mr. Sintros continued, “Given UniFirst’s strong financial position and history of strong free cash flow generation, we are pleased to announce an increase in our quarterly dividend. As part of the Board of Director’s regular evaluation of the Company’s capital allocation, we continue to seek to deliver additional value for our shareholders. At this time, we believe that a continued annual increase to our dividend which over time expands commensurate with our free cash flow generation will be a foundational piece to our capital allocation strategy.”

The amount and timing of any future dividend payment is subject to the approval of the Board of Directors.

New Share Repurchase Authorization

UniFirst also announced today that its Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program allowing the Company to repurchase up to $100.0 million of its outstanding common shares, inclusive of the amount which remained available under the existing share repurchase program approved in January 2019. Repurchases made under the new program, if any, will continue to be made in either the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will depend on a variety of factors and may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

Financial Outlook

Mr. Sintros continued, “For fiscal 2022, we expect our revenues to be between $1.920 billion and $1.945 billion and fully diluted earnings per share to be between $5.70 and $6.10, which, at the midpoint, assumes an operating margin in our Core Laundry Operations of 7.3%. However, this guidance includes $38 million of transitionary investment costs directly attributable to key initiatives. Excluding these initiative costs, our Core Laundry Operations adjusted operating margin assumption would be 9.5%. This adjusted operating margin reflects continued pressure from costs that had trended lower during the pandemic, the current inflationary environment, as well as additional investments the Company continues to make in building its capabilities for the future. This guidance further assumes an effective tax rate of 24%, no future share buybacks or potential tax reform, and a stable economic environment with no pandemic-related headwinds.”

Conference Call Information

UniFirst Corporation will hold a conference call today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its quarterly and annual financial results, business highlights and outlook. A simultaneous live webcast of the call will be available over the Internet and can be accessed at www.unifirst.com.

About UniFirst Corporation

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the Company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the Company outfits nearly 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This public announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance, including projected revenues, operating margin and earnings per share. Forward-looking statements contained in this public announcement are subject to the safe harbor created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by words such as “guidance,” “outlook,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “strategy,” “objective,” “assume,” “strive,” or the negative versions thereof, and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date made. Such statements are highly dependent upon a variety of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainties caused by adverse economic conditions, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and their impact on our customers’ businesses and workforce levels, disruptions of our business and operations, including limitations on, or closures of, our facilities, or the business and operations of our customers or suppliers in connection with extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties regarding our ability to consummate and successfully integrate acquired businesses, uncertainties regarding any existing or newly-discovered expenses and liabilities related to environmental compliance and remediation, any adverse outcome of pending or future contingencies or claims, our ability to compete successfully without any significant degradation in our margin rates, seasonal and quarterly fluctuations in business levels, our ability to preserve positive labor relationships and avoid becoming the target of corporate labor unionization campaigns that could disrupt our business, the effect of currency fluctuations on our results of operations and financial condition, our dependence on third parties to supply us with raw materials, which such supply could be severely disrupted as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, any loss of key management or other personnel, increased costs as a result of any changes in federal or state laws, rules and regulations or governmental interpretation of such laws, rules and regulations, uncertainties regarding the price levels of natural gas, electricity, fuel and labor, the negative effect on our business from sharply depressed oil and natural gas prices, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the continuing increase in domestic healthcare costs, increased workers’ compensation claim costs, increased healthcare claim costs, including as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to retain and grow our customer base, demand and prices for our products and services, fluctuations in our Specialty Garments business, political instability, supply chain disruption or infection among our employees in Mexico and Nicaragua where our principal garment manufacturing plants are located, including, without limitation, as a result of extraordinary events or circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic, our ability to properly and efficiently design, construct, implement and operate a new customer relationship management computer system, interruptions or failures of our information technology systems, including as a result of cyber-attacks, additional professional and internal costs necessary for compliance with any changes in Securities and Exchange Commission, New York Stock Exchange and accounting rules, strikes and unemployment levels, our efforts to evaluate and potentially reduce internal costs, economic and other developments associated with the war on terrorism and its impact on the economy, the impact of foreign trade policies and tariffs or other impositions on imported goods on our business, results of operations and financial condition, general economic conditions, our ability to successfully implement our business strategies and processes, including our capital allocation strategies and the other factors described under “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 29, 2020, “Part II, Item 1.A. Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they are made.

Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)   Thirteen
weeks ended
August 28, 2021 		    Thirteen
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		    Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 28, 2021 		    Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		 
Revenues   $ 465,276     $ 428,643     $ 1,826,216     $ 1,804,159  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Cost of revenues (1)     289,415       270,971       1,141,275       1,164,932  
Selling and administrative expenses (1)     104,153       89,788       383,161       361,801  
Depreciation and amortization     26,777       27,085       105,955       104,697  
Total operating expenses     420,345       387,844       1,630,391       1,631,430  
                                 
Operating income     44,931       40,799       195,825       172,729  
                                 
Other (income) expense:                                
Interest income, net     (466 )     (792 )     (2,568 )     (6,382 )
Other (income) expense, net     1,009       (1,400 )     1,522       1,223  
Total other (income) expense, net     543       (2,192 )     (1,046 )     (5,159 )
                                 
Income before income taxes     44,388       42,991       196,871       177,888  
Provision for income taxes     9,774       11,428       45,760       42,118  
                                 
Net income   $ 34,614     $ 31,563     $ 151,111     $ 135,770  
                                 
Income per share – Basic:                                
Common Stock   $ 1.91     $ 1.74     $ 8.32     $ 7.46  
Class B Common Stock   $ 1.53     $ 1.39     $ 6.66     $ 5.97  
                                 
Income per share – Diluted:                                
Common Stock   $ 1.82     $ 1.66     $ 7.94     $ 7.13  
                                 
Income allocated to – Basic:                                
Common Stock   $ 29,058     $ 26,499     $ 126,848     $ 114,017  
Class B Common Stock   $ 5,556     $ 5,064     $ 24,263     $ 21,753  
                                 
Income allocated to – Diluted:                                
Common Stock   $ 34,614     $ 31,563     $ 151,111     $ 135,770  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic:                                
Common Stock     15,241       15,250       15,237       15,276  
Class B Common Stock     3,643       3,643       3,643       3,643  
                                 
Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted:                                
Common Stock     19,049       19,019       19,038       19,042  

(1) Exclusive of depreciation on the Company’s property, plant and equipment and amortization on its intangible assets.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)   August 28, 2021     August 29, 2020  
Assets                
Current assets:                
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments   $ 512,868     $ 474,838  
Receivables, net     208,331       190,916  
Inventories     143,591       106,269  
Rental merchandise in service     181,531       154,278  
Prepaid taxes     16,580       7,115  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     40,891       35,918  
                 
Total current assets     1,103,792       969,334  
                 
Property, plant and equipment, net     617,719       582,470  
Goodwill     429,538       424,844  
Customer contracts and other intangible assets, net     84,638       85,536  
Deferred income taxes     580       522  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     42,115       42,710  
Other assets     102,683       93,611  
                 
Total assets   $ 2,381,065     $ 2,199,027  
                 
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity                
Current liabilities:                
Accounts payable   $ 81,356     $ 64,035  
Accrued liabilities     159,578       132,965  
Accrued taxes     743       527  
Operating lease liabilities, current     12,993       12,569  
                 
Total current liabilities     254,670       210,096  
                 
Long-term liabilities:                
Accrued liabilities     134,085       132,820  
Accrued and deferred income taxes     89,177       85,721  
Operating lease liabilities     30,181       29,261  
                 
Total long-term liabilities     253,443       247,802  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Common Stock     1,524       1,525  
Class B Common Stock     364       364  
Capital surplus     89,257       86,645  
Retained earnings     1,806,643       1,684,565  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (24,836 )     (31,970 )
                 
Total shareholders’ equity     1,872,952       1,741,129  
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 2,381,065     $ 2,199,027  

Detail of Operating Results
(Unaudited)

Revenues

(In thousands, except percentages)   Thirteen
weeks ended
August 28, 2021 		    Thirteen
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		    Dollar
Change 		    Percent
Change 		 
Core Laundry Operations   $ 415,104     $ 384,584     $ 30,520       7.9 %
Specialty Garments     33,862       27,640       6,222       22.5 %
First Aid     16,310       16,419       (109 )     (0.7 )%
Consolidated total   $ 465,276     $ 428,643     $ 36,633       8.5 %


(In thousands, except percentages)   Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 28, 2021 		    Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		    Dollar
Change 		    Percent
Change 		 
Core Laundry Operations   $ 1,615,560     $ 1,601,485     $ 14,075       0.9 %
Specialty Garments     145,454       133,185       12,269       9.2 %
First Aid     65,202       69,489       (4,287 )     (6.2 )%
Consolidated total   $ 1,826,216     $ 1,804,159     $ 22,057       1.2 %

Operating Income

(In thousands, except percentages)   Thirteen
weeks ended
August 28, 2021 		    Thirteen
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		    Dollar
Change 		    Percent
Change 		 
Core Laundry Operations   $ 41,847     $ 38,131     $ 3,716       9.7 %
Specialty Garments     4,108       1,959       2,149       109.7 %
First Aid     (1,024 )     709       (1,733 )     (244.4 )%
Consolidated total   $ 44,931     $ 40,799     $ 4,132       10.1 %


(In thousands, except percentages)   Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 28, 2021 		    Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		    Dollar
Change 		    Percent
Change 		 
Core Laundry Operations   $ 171,717     $ 149,987     $ 21,730       14.5 %
Specialty Garments     24,801       17,845       6,956       39.0 %
First Aid     (693 )     4,897       (5,590 )     (114.2 )%
Consolidated total   $ 195,825     $ 172,729     $ 23,096       13.4 %

Operating Margin

    Thirteen
weeks ended
August 28, 2021 		    Thirteen
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		 
Core Laundry Operations     10.1 %     9.9 %
Specialty Garments     12.1 %     7.1 %
First Aid     -6.3 %     4.3 %
Consolidated     9.7 %     9.5 %


    Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 28, 2021 		    Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		 
Core Laundry Operations     10.6 %     9.4 %
Specialty Garments     17.1 %     13.4 %
First Aid     -1.1 %     7.0 %
Consolidated     10.7 %     9.6 %

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)

(In thousands)   Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 28, 2021 		    Fifty-two
weeks ended
August 29, 2020 		 
Cash flows from operating activities:                
Net income   $ 151,111     $ 135,770  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:                
Depreciation and amortization     105,955       104,697  
Amortization of deferred financing costs     147       112  
Share-based compensation     7,011       5,999  
Accretion on environmental contingencies     448       537  
Accretion on asset retirement obligations     985       929  
Deferred income taxes     300       (12,152 )
Other     391       2,524  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:                
Receivables, less reserves     (16,685 )     14,589  
Inventories     (37,213 )     (5,066 )
Rental merchandise in service     (26,323 )     32,262  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets and Other assets     5,015       840  
Accounts payable     15,136       (10,702 )
Accrued liabilities     16,446       19,866  
Prepaid and accrued income taxes     (10,422 )     (3,521 )
Net cash provided by operating activities     212,302       286,684  
                 
Cash flows from investing activities:                
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired     (8,443 )     (41,221 )
Capital expenditures, including capitalization of software costs     (133,639 )     (116,717 )
Proceeds from sale of assets     617       322  
Net cash used in investing activities     (141,465 )     (157,616 )
                 
Cash flows from financing activities:                
Payment of deferred financing costs     (822 )      
Proceeds from exercise of share-based awards     4       73  
Taxes withheld and paid related to net share settlement of equity awards     (4,068 )     (3,731 )
Repurchase of Common Stock     (11,222 )     (21,745 )
Payment of cash dividends     (18,147 )     (15,700 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (34,255 )     (41,103 )
                 
Effect of exchange rate changes     1,448       1,532  
                 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments     38,030       89,497  
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at beginning of period     474,838       385,341  
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at end of period   $ 512,868     $ 474,838  

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports its consolidated financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). To supplement these consolidated financial results, management believes that certain non-GAAP operating results provide a useful measure on which to evaluate and compare the Company’s results of operations for the periods presented. The Company believes these non-GAAP results provide useful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance to both management and investors by excluding certain non-recurring amounts that impact the comparability of the results. A supplemental reconciliation of the Company’s fiscal 2022 financial outlook for consolidated operating income on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income on a non-GAAP basis is presented in the following table. In addition, a supplemental reconciliation of the fiscal 2022 financial outlook for Core Laundry Operations operating income and operating margin on a GAAP basis to adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin on a non-GAAP basis is also presented in the following table. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the outlook for these non-GAAP measures to the outlook for their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which is provided below. The Company’s outlook contains forward-looking statements and information. Actual results may differ materially. See “Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure.”

    Fifty-two weeks ended August 27, 2022  
    Consolidated Core Laundry Operations  
(In thousands, except percentages)   Revenue     Operating
Income 		    Revenue     Operating
Income 		    Operating
Margin 		 
Guidance - at the midpoint   $ 1,932,500     $ 148,000     $ 1,716,000     $ 125,000       7.3 %
Key Initiatives           38,000             38,000       2.2 %
As adjusted   $ 1,932,500     $ 186,000     $ 1,716,000     $ 163,000       9.5 %

Investor Relations Contact
Shane O’Connor, Executive Vice President & CFO
UniFirst Corporation        
978-658-8888
shane_oconnor@unifirst.com

 





