checkAd

Spectral and Dialco Announce Dr. John Kellum to Be Featured as Keynote Lecturer at the 39th Vicenza Course on AKI and CRRT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 14:00  |  12   |   |   

Dr. Kellum Invited to Participate on Additional Featured Panels

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”), are pleased to announce that Dr. John Kellum, the Company’s CMO, will be featured as the keynote lecturer at the virtual 39th Vicenza Course on Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) from Tuesday, October 26, 2021, to Friday, October 29, 2021. Dr. Kellum will discuss the importance of industry-academia collaboration in sepsis research:

Keynote Lecture: Industry and Academia: joining the forces in AKI and Sepsis
October 30, 2021, at 7:30 AM Eastern Time

Additionally, Dr. Kellum has been invited to participate in in the following featured panels:

Cappuccino with Claudio Ronco: CRRT Technology Update
Host: Dr. Claudio Ronco; Guest: Dr. John Kellum and SAMI
October 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time – Sponsored by Dialco Medical Inc.

Symposium: Endotoxic Shock: From Pathophysiology to Advanced Targeted Solutions
Moderator: Dr. Claudio Ronco; Speakers: Dr. John Kellum and Dr. Silvia De Rosa
October 27, 2021, at 12:15 PM Eastern Time – Sponsored by Estor S.p.A

Meet the Expert: Biomarkers (EAA) – Guided Initiation of PMX Hemoperfusion in Sepsis
Moderator: Dr. Claudio Ronco; Speaker: Dr. John Kellum
October 28, 2021, at 10:10 AM Eastern Time – Sponsored by Spectral Medical Inc.

We invite you to join us at the Vicenza Course by clicking on the link below to watch the conference online via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/VicenzaNephroCourses

Each session will be available for viewing via the YouTube link above during any time after the premiere of the Vincenza Course. After November 5, 2021, podcasts will be available on the Spectral website: https://spectraldx.com/investors

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 300,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spectral and Dialco Announce Dr. John Kellum to Be Featured as Keynote Lecturer at the 39th Vicenza Course on AKI and CRRT Dr. Kellum Invited to Participate on Additional Featured PanelsTORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”), are pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO Announces Strategic Executive Changes
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...