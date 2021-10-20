Spectral and Dialco Announce Dr. John Kellum to Be Featured as Keynote Lecturer at the 39th Vicenza Course on AKI and CRRT
Dr. Kellum Invited to Participate on Additional Featured Panels
TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”), are
pleased to announce that Dr. John Kellum, the Company’s CMO, will be featured as the keynote lecturer at the virtual 39th Vicenza Course on Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Continuous Renal
Replacement Therapy (CRRT) from Tuesday, October 26, 2021, to Friday, October 29, 2021. Dr. Kellum will discuss the importance of industry-academia collaboration in sepsis research:
Keynote Lecture: Industry and Academia: joining the forces in AKI and Sepsis
October 30, 2021, at 7:30 AM Eastern Time
Additionally, Dr. Kellum has been invited to participate in in the following featured panels:
Cappuccino with Claudio Ronco: CRRT Technology Update
Host: Dr. Claudio Ronco; Guest: Dr. John Kellum and SAMI
October 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time – Sponsored by Dialco Medical Inc.
Symposium: Endotoxic Shock: From Pathophysiology to Advanced Targeted Solutions
Moderator: Dr. Claudio Ronco; Speakers: Dr. John Kellum and Dr. Silvia De Rosa
October 27, 2021, at 12:15 PM Eastern Time – Sponsored by Estor S.p.A
Meet the Expert: Biomarkers (EAA) – Guided Initiation of PMX Hemoperfusion in Sepsis
Moderator: Dr. Claudio Ronco; Speaker: Dr. John Kellum
October 28, 2021, at 10:10 AM Eastern Time – Sponsored by Spectral Medical Inc.
We invite you to join us at the Vicenza Course by clicking on the link below to watch the conference online via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/VicenzaNephroCourses
Each session will be available for viewing via the YouTube link above during any time after the premiere of the Vincenza Course. After November 5, 2021, podcasts will be available on the Spectral website: https://spectraldx.com/investors
About Spectral
Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.
PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 300,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.
0 Kommentare