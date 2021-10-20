Spectral and Dialco Announce Dr. John Kellum to Be Featured as Keynote Lecturer at the 39th Vicenza Course on AKI and CRRT

Keynote Lecture: Industry and Academia: joining the forces in AKI and Sepsis October 30, 2021, at 7:30 AM Eastern Time

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral Medical Inc. (“Spectral” or the “Company”) (TSX: EDT) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Dialco Medical Inc. (“Dialco”) , are pleased to announce that Dr. John Kellum, the Company’s CMO, will be featured as the keynote lecturer at the virtual 39th Vicenza Course on Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) and Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) from Tuesday, October 26, 2021, to Friday, October 29, 2021. Dr. Kellum will discuss the importance of industry-academia collaboration in sepsis research:

Additionally, Dr. Kellum has been invited to participate in in the following featured panels:

Cappuccino with Claudio Ronco: CRRT Technology Update

Host: Dr. Claudio Ronco; Guest: Dr. John Kellum and SAMI

October 27, 2021, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time – Sponsored by Dialco Medical Inc.

Symposium: Endotoxic Shock: From Pathophysiology to Advanced Targeted Solutions

Moderator: Dr. Claudio Ronco; Speakers: Dr. John Kellum and Dr. Silvia De Rosa

October 27, 2021, at 12:15 PM Eastern Time – Sponsored by Estor S.p.A

Meet the Expert: Biomarkers (EAA) – Guided Initiation of PMX Hemoperfusion in Sepsis

Moderator: Dr. Claudio Ronco; Speaker: Dr. John Kellum

October 28, 2021, at 10:10 AM Eastern Time – Sponsored by Spectral Medical Inc.

We invite you to join us at the Vicenza Course by clicking on the link below to watch the conference online via YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/VicenzaNephroCourses

Each session will be available for viewing via the YouTube link above during any time after the premiere of the Vincenza Course. After November 5, 2021, podcasts will be available on the Spectral website: https://spectraldx.com/investors

About Spectral

Spectral is a Phase III company seeking U.S. FDA approval for its unique product for the treatment of patients with septic shock, Toraymyxin (“PMX”). PMX is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin, which can cause sepsis, from the bloodstream and is guided by the Company’s Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), the only FDA cleared diagnostic for the risk of developing sepsis.

PMX has been approved for therapeutic use in Japan and Europe, and has been used safely and effectively on more than 300,000 patients to date. In March 2009, Spectral obtained the exclusive development and commercial rights in the U.S. for PMX, and in November 2010, signed an exclusive distribution agreement for this product in Canada. Approximately 330,000 patients are diagnosed with severe sepsis and septic shock in North America each year.