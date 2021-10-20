DSS Provides Update on its Liquid Value Asset Management Subsidiary

Under the terms of a shareholders’ agreement between DFMI and HR1 Holdings Limited (“HR1”), DFMI owns 60% of the shares of LVAM and has appointed three of the five directors of LVAM. The remaining two directors have been appointed by HR1, which owns the other 40% of LVAM.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating business segments in blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets, today announced an update on the launch and funding of Liquid Value Asset Management Limited (“LVAM”), a Hong Kong-based investment management company engaging in proprietary algorithmic trading and majority owned by the Company’s wholly owned DSS Financial Management, Inc. (“DFMI”) subsidiary.

DFMI has provided a $1 million working capital loan facility to accelerate the launch of LVAM, which will begin proprietary trading with $9 million before the establishment of an investment fund. The $9 million in capital is being provided through loans of $3 million each from DFMI, BMI Capital Partners International Limited, and Wilson Lee, principal of HR1. In addition, DFMI has agreed to provide $3 million in seed capital upon establishment of the fund to begin trading operations. HR1, through its principal, Wilson Lee, will also contribute $3 million in capital upon the establishment of the fund and will seek to attract third-party investments of $2 million, which DFMI has agreed to match dollar-for-dollar.

Wilson Lee, former co-head of Societe Generale’s equity derivatives in Asia, has been named CEO of LVAM. Lee is joined by Jackson Kwan, a former portfolio manager at Citadel in Chicago, as well as a dedicated team of eight experienced staff members. LVAM has an exclusive license to HR1’s ATS Commander software, an automated stock trading program that aims to increase trading efficiency through faster execution and management of trading strategies for algorithm-based trading. LVAM will use privately developed algorithms expected to generate consistent 20% per annum returns with a Sharpe ratio over 2.0.