Prosper Gold Identifies Gold-bearing System at Golden Corridor, Commences Phase 2 Drilling – Golden Sidewalk Project, Red Lake, ON

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prosper Gold Corp. ("Prosper Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:PGX) has completed Phase I of exploration at the Golden Sidewalk Project (the “Project”), in the Birch-Uchi region of Red Lake, and is moving to Phase II. The Company has completed reconnaissance drilling totaling 15,040 metres in 48 diamond drill holes over 4 kilometres of the Golden Corridor. 43% of assay results have been received to date. Drilling has intersected a pronounced zone of ankerite ± biotite alteration with intermittent gold mineralization over an area 1,000 metres by 100 metres which corresponds with a magnetic-low anomaly (Figure 1). Phase 2 drilling has commenced and will include tighter spaced drilling at this newly identified target.



Gold mineralization occurs as pyrite ± arsenopyrite ± fine visible gold in quartz-ankerite veins. Veins are up to 1 metre and within ankerite and/or biotite altered zones. Acicular, needle-shaped arsenopyrite (Figure 3), which is frequently observed in the Red Lake camp has been observed in several holes. Significant assays received to date are detailed in Table 1.