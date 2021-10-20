New ISO 26262 Functional Safety Packages Simplify Design of ASIL B and ASIL C Safety Applications Using dsPIC, PIC18 and AVR Microcontrollers

Whether an engineer is new to ISO 26262 functional safety or a seasoned expert, Microchip has proven experience and solutions to help them meet functional safety requirements and certify designs while minimizing cost, risk and development time. The functional safety packages listed below, together with our development tools that come with the safety documents, allow engineers to develop compliant systems.

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety is a primary concern in automotive applications to ensure reliable operation and end users’ wellbeing. Microchip Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: MCHP) is offering newly certified functional safety packages to enable engineers to develop their products as per the ISO 26262 functional safety standard. Microchip is announcing the release of ISO 26262 functional safety packages for dsPIC33C digital signal controllers (DSCs), PIC18 and AVR microcontrollers (MCUs) that accelerate the development of safety-critical designs targeting ASIL B and ASIL C safety level and certification efforts.

