New ISO 26262 Functional Safety Packages Simplify Design of ASIL B and ASIL C Safety Applications Using dsPIC, PIC18 and AVR Microcontrollers
Certified functional safety solution from Microchip accelerates the development and certification of automotive safety applications
CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety is a primary concern in automotive applications to ensure reliable operation and end users’ wellbeing. Microchip Technology Inc.
(Nasdaq: MCHP) is offering newly certified functional safety packages to enable engineers to develop their products as per the ISO 26262 functional safety standard. Microchip is
announcing the release of ISO 26262 functional safety packages for dsPIC33C digital signal controllers (DSCs), PIC18 and AVR microcontrollers (MCUs) that accelerate the development of
safety-critical designs targeting ASIL B and ASIL C safety level and certification efforts.
The complete functional safety ecosystem for dsPIC33C DSCs includes:
- AEC Q100 Grade 0-qualified functional safety ready dsPIC33C DSCs with dedicated hardware safety features
- SGS TÜV Saar-certified ASIL B Ready Failure Modes, Effects and Diagnostic Analysis (FMEDA) report and Functional Safety Manual (FSM)
- TÜV Rheinland-certified functional safety diagnostic libraries for designs targeting up to ASIL C
- A functional safety reference application, showing the steps required to develop compliant designs, and the collateral that must be generated for (ASIL B or ASIL C) compliance
- Various functional safety analysis reports and certification reports that help ease compliance and certification
The complete functional safety ecosystem for PIC18 and AVR MCUs includes:
- AEC Q100 Grade 1-qualified functional safety ready PIC18-Q84 MCUs with CAN FD and AVR DA MCUs with LIN interfaces, both with hardware support for capacitive touch sensors
- SGS TÜV Saar-certified ASIL B Ready Failure Modes, Effects and Diagnostic Analysis (FMEDA) report and Functional Safety Manual (FSM)
- Functional safety diagnostic libraries
- ASIL B Ready certificates and certification reports to help ease compliance and certification
Whether an engineer is new to ISO 26262 functional safety or a seasoned expert, Microchip has proven experience and solutions to help them meet functional safety requirements and certify designs while minimizing cost, risk and development time. The functional safety packages listed below, together with our development tools that come with the safety documents, allow engineers to develop compliant systems.
0 Kommentare