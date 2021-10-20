G1 Therapeutics to Provide Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on November 3, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, will host a webcast and conference call to provide a corporate and financial update for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (866) 763-6020 (domestic) or (210) 874-7713 (international) and entering the conference code: 4404009. The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.