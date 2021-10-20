checkAd

G1 Therapeutics to Provide Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on November 3, 2021

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, will host a webcast and conference call to provide a corporate and financial update for the third quarter of 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (866) 763-6020 (domestic) or (210) 874-7713 (international) and entering the conference code: 4404009. The live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics Contacts:

Will Roberts
Vice President
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
(919) 907-1944
wroberts@g1therapeutics.com

Rebecca Levine
Director, Corporate Communications and Public Relations
(919) 667-8711
rlevine@g1therapeutics.com  





