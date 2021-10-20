Grove Inc. Closes Acquisition of Programmatic Advertising Company Interactive Offers

The closing of the acquisition comes on the back of Grove’s launch of Upexi , its new Amazon aggregation division . Interactive Offers’ ad platform is seen as a key asset in this division as sellers will be able to access the platform to drive further product sales, growth, and advertising efficiencies.

HENDERSON, NV, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) ("Grove" or the "Company"): Grove Inc., a global innovator in hemp, health, and wellness, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Florida based advertising company Interactive Offers. Interactive Offers and its SaaS programmatic advertising platform has served the tech space with great success over the last several years. Interactive Offers’ current revenue projection of $10-12 million for 2022 provides Grove with a solid entry into the Programmatic Ad space and adds a unique in-house advertising platform to leverage and scale its current and future brands.

Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Grove, stated, “The technology is set up and designed for ease of use and efficiencies in deliverability and reporting across email, native ads, and display. It not only fills a void for our brands but gives all of our clients a unique ad platform that they can take advantage of immediately. With the new revenue stream from our Adtech Technology division, we will look to grow our Programmatic revenues while growing our current brands and additional brands we acquire in the future. The platform is another service available to our clients helping them grow their business and growing the advertising vertical itself.”

Synergies and Strategic Highlights of the Acquisition

SAAS Technology in the Adtech vertical will allow Grove to boost the scale and growth of any brand launched or purchased in the future.

Interactive Offers SaaS Platform expansion into the Hemp and Cannabis space and fills the needed advertising void for Grove to grow product sales for in-house brands and partner brands.

Interactive Offers’ business grows through access to Grove’s clients who need advertising partners and a full-service SaaS platform.

Interactive Offers’ technology development team will handle all planned development of the CBD.IO platform to become an industry leader of CBD sales for brands.

About Grove, Inc.

Grove, Inc. is in the business of developing, producing, marketing and selling quality products and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract Cannabidiol (“CBD”), as well as diversified products in other verticals. The Company sells to numerous consumer markets including the botanical, beauty care, pet care and functional food sectors. It seeks to take advantage of an emerging worldwide trend to re-energize the production of industrial hemp and to foster its many uses for consumers.

