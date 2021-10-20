checkAd

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 to report its third quarter 2021 financial results and provide a corporate update.

To access the live conference call, please dial (844) 498-0570 (domestic) or (409) 983-9726 (international) and refer to conference ID 2167009. A webcast of the call will also be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Rhythm website at ir.rhythmtx.com. The archived webcast will be available on Rhythm’s website approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment paradigm for people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity. Rhythm’s precision medicine, IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), was approved in November 2020 by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for chronic weight management in adult and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older with obesity due to POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiency confirmed by genetic testing and in July and September 2021, respectively, by the European Commission (EC) and Great Britain’s Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for the treatment of obesity and the control of hunger associated with genetically confirmed loss-of-function biallelic POMC, including PCSK1, deficiency or biallelic LEPR deficiency in adults and children 6 years of age and above. IMCIVREE is the first-ever FDA-approved and EC- and MHRA-authorized therapy for patients with these rare genetic diseases of obesity. Rhythm is advancing a broad clinical development program for setmelanotide in other rare genetic diseases of obesity and is leveraging the Rhythm Engine and the largest known obesity DNA database -- now with approximately 37,500 sequencing samples -- to improve the understanding, diagnosis and care of people living with severe obesity due to certain genetic deficiencies. Rhythm’s headquarters is in Boston, MA.

