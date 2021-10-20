checkAd

MIMEDX to Host Third Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on November 3

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced that it will report operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, November 2, 2021. MIMEDX management will host a webcast and conference call to review its results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here
U.S. Investors: 877-407-6184
International Investors: 201-389-0877
Conference ID: 13723750

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com following the conclusion of the event.

About MIMEDX
MIMEDX is an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a base business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.mimedx.com.

Contacts:
Investors
Jack Howarth
404-360-5681
jhowarth@mimedx.com

Corporate Communications
Hilary Dixon
404-323-4779
hdixon@mimedx.com





