Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Filing of Amended and Restated Detour Lake Mine Technical Report

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (“Kirkland Lake Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) (ASX:KLA) today announced that it has filed on SEDAR an amended and restated National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) technical report (the “Amended Report”) with respect to the updated Mineral Resource estimates for the Detour Lake Mine (“Detour Lake”) released on September 2, 2021 (the “Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimates”). As with the original technical report filed on October 15, 2021, the Amended Report is entitled, “Detour Lake Operation, Ontario, Canada, NI 43-101 Report” and is effective as of July 26, 2021. There are no material differences between the Amended Report and the original technical report and there are no differences in the Mid-Year 2021 Mineral Resource Estimates. The Amended Report includes revisions to address formatting issues affecting the presentation of Tables 1-3, 1-4, 14-23 and 14-24. This Amended Report replaces the previously filed technical report.

About Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is a senior gold producer operating in Canada and Australia that is targeting 1,300,000 – 1,400,000 ounces of production in 2021. The production profile of the Company is anchored by three high-quality operations, including the Macassa Mine and Detour Lake Mine, both located in Northern Ontario, and the Fosterville Mine located in the state of Victoria, Australia. Kirkland Lake Gold’s solid base of quality assets is complemented by district scale exploration potential, supported by a strong financial position with extensive management expertise.

For further information on Kirkland Lake Gold and to receive news releases by email, visit the website www.kl.gold.

Risks and Uncertainties

The exploration, development and mining of mineral deposits involves significant risks, which even a combination of careful evaluation, experience and knowledge may not eliminate. Kirkland Lake Gold is subject to several financial and operational risks that could have a significant impact on its cash flows and profitability. The most significant risks and uncertainties faced by the Company include: the price of gold; the uncertainty of production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected grade, recovery rates, and tonnage estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labour and other operating, engineering or technical difficulties with respect to the development of its projects, many of which may not be within the control of the Company), including the ability to extract anticipated tonnes and successfully realizing estimated grades; the threat of outbreaks of viruses or other infectious disease, including COVID-19; changes to operating and capital cost assumptions; the inherent risk associated with project development and permitting processes; the uncertainty of the mineral resources and their development into mineral reserves; the replacement of depleted reserves; foreign exchange risks; changes in applicable laws and regulations (including tax legislation); reclamation obligations; regulatory; tax matters and foreign mining tax regimes, as well as health, safety, environmental and cybersecurity risks. For more extensive discussion on risks and uncertainties refer to the “Risks and Uncertainties” section in the December 31, 2020 Annual Information Form and the Company’s MD&A for the period ended December 31, 2020 filed on SEDAR and on EDGAR.

