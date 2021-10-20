Olink to report third quarter 2021 financial results on November 10, 2021

UPPSALA, Sweden, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK), a global leader in proteomics, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the market open on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results at 8:00 a.m. ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 562-0120 for domestic callers or (661) 567-1096 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 3089822. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Olink website at investors.olink.com.