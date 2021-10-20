checkAd

Rainmaker Worldwide Completes SEC Filing Process in Preparation for OTCQB Up-List Application

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Peterborough, Canada, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) (the “Company”, “Rainmaker” or “RAKR”) announced today that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) completed its review of the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 10 on October 17th and is now preparing its application to up-list to the OTCQB.

To comply with OTCQB listing requirements RAKR is currently securing a minimum of two independent members to its Board of Directors, has completed the audit of its 2019 and 2020 financial statements, and is adhering to all other reporting obligations. Although there is no assurance that OTC Markets will approve Rainmaker’s OTCQB application, if successful the Company will be positioned to access capital from sources currently unable to support companies traded on OTC PINK.

“We are one step closer to gaining wider access to efficient capital,” said Rainmaker CEO Michael O’Connor. “Rainmaker is thrilled to share this development with our current and future shareholders, and we will continue delivering the highest level of transparency.”

While Rainmaker prepares for its OTCQB application, the Company is fiercely dedicated to fulfilling previously announced projects including those in the Caribbean and North Africa that were stalled as a result of the global pandemic. As of today, two full size Air-to-Water (“AW”) and Water-to-Water (“WW”) machines are in transit to Canada for JV partners to test and conduct training on the equipment. The units will also be used to showcase water production to multiple groups who have demonstrated considerable interest in Rainmaker solutions. The AW and WW machines are ultimately expected to be deployed to project sites by early 2022.

Water scarcity, a worldwide crisis affecting more than 2.2 billion people, has been enormously exacerbated by COVID-19. Over the last year, RAKR and its affiliated entity Rainmaker Holland B.V. have been expanding its inventory of water technologies to provide a greater selection of clean water solutions, an approach Rainmaker believes will have the most significant impact in eliminating a higher quantity of water scarcity crises.

Mr. O’Connor stated, “Rainmaker is prepared to tackle more water emergencies as global supply chains, transport and travel resumes a level of pre-pandemic normalcy. Our goal of a successful transition to OTCQB would ultimately equip Rainmaker with the resources to deliver clean water on a grander scale.”

About Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.

Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) is a leader in affordable water solutions through a Water-as-a-Service business model. RAKR is headquartered in Peterborough, Canada. The Company provides economical drinking water at scale wherever it is needed. Rainmaker was recognized as the Best Community Impact Water Solutions Global 2020 by Capital Finance International.  For latest product information and FAQ’s please visit www.rainmakerww.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this announcement contain statements, estimates and projections about the growth of Rainmaker’s business, potential distribution partnerships and/or clients, and related business strategy. Such statements estimates and projections may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time-to-time. Rainmaker undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The recipient of this information is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact
 Rainmaker Worldwide Inc.
Michael O’Connor
Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
info@rainmakerww.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rainmaker Worldwide Completes SEC Filing Process in Preparation for OTCQB Up-List Application Peterborough, Canada, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Rainmaker Worldwide Inc. (OTC: RAKR) (the “Company”, “Rainmaker” or “RAKR”) announced today that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) completed its review of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO Announces Strategic Executive Changes
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...