checkAd

GBT Roadmaps The Development of a Wearable Version for Its qTerm Device

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 14:00  |  10   |   |   

The wearable version is planned to include the same features as the finger-touch device including intelligent health monitoring and alert capabilities

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”) has on its roadmap, a wearable version of the qTerm device. The finger-touch version prototype of the device is now under manufacturing; and the company plans to start a wearable version next year. GBT's qTerm, a human vitals device, is aimed to measure human vitals with the touch of a finger.

According to Gartner’s (Gartner Forecasts Global Spending on Wearable Devices to Total $81.5 Billion in 2021) forecast, the world will spend about $81.5 billion on wearable devices in 2021, a significant rise compared to 2020. This rise is directly correlated with the global pandemic and the importance of health monitoring in our lives.

The qTerm wearable device is planned to have all features of the finger-touch version plus additional features that can be utilized due to its shape characteristics. Upon a user’s permission, an automatic scheduled monitoring feature is planned for on-going health observation. The device’s AI system will learn about the user’s health concerns and conditions, and perform health checks as part of a daily routine, transparent to the user. Even if users forget to take vitals measurements, the device will do it automatically for them. Based on the device’s cognitive and reasoning capabilities, automatic vitals measurements will be taken continuously throughout the day. In case of abnormal results, the device will alert, and advice on further steps; the device can be integrated with clinics and hospital data systems to keep and monitor patient’s records. It will be able to directly alert physicians about any health-related concerns and could also be used during telemedicine sessions. The wearable device plans to use optical sensors technology with an advanced display. Additionally, a web portal synchronized with a mobile application is planned to support qTerm’s wearable version. And just like the finger-touch version, the data will be securely kept and transferred to a back-end AI program for further analysis and monitoring. Due to the device’s nature, GBT will continue evaluating the addition of more wearable-oriented features to increase its added value. GBT plans to start the device’s design in early 2022.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

GBT Roadmaps The Development of a Wearable Version for Its qTerm Device The wearable version is planned to include the same features as the finger-touch device including intelligent health monitoring and alert capabilitiesSAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO Announces Strategic Executive Changes
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...