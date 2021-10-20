GBT Roadmaps The Development of a Wearable Version for Its qTerm Device

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”) has on its roadmap, a wearable version of the qTerm device. The finger-touch version prototype of the device is now under manufacturing; and the company plans to start a wearable version next year. GBT's qTerm, a human vitals device, is aimed to measure human vitals with the touch of a finger.

According to Gartner’s ( Gartner Forecasts Gl o bal Sp e nding on Wearable Devices to Total $81.5 Billion in 2021 ) forecast, the world will spend about $81.5 billion on wearable devices in 2021, a significant rise compared to 2020. This rise is directly correlated with the global pandemic and the importance of health monitoring in our lives.

The qTerm wearable device is planned to have all features of the finger-touch version plus additional features that can be utilized due to its shape characteristics. Upon a user’s permission, an automatic scheduled monitoring feature is planned for on-going health observation. The device’s AI system will learn about the user’s health concerns and conditions, and perform health checks as part of a daily routine, transparent to the user. Even if users forget to take vitals measurements, the device will do it automatically for them. Based on the device’s cognitive and reasoning capabilities, automatic vitals measurements will be taken continuously throughout the day. In case of abnormal results, the device will alert, and advice on further steps; the device can be integrated with clinics and hospital data systems to keep and monitor patient’s records. It will be able to directly alert physicians about any health-related concerns and could also be used during telemedicine sessions. The wearable device plans to use optical sensors technology with an advanced display. Additionally, a web portal synchronized with a mobile application is planned to support qTerm’s wearable version. And just like the finger-touch version, the data will be securely kept and transferred to a back-end AI program for further analysis and monitoring. Due to the device’s nature, GBT will continue evaluating the addition of more wearable-oriented features to increase its added value. GBT plans to start the device’s design in early 2022.