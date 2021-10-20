electroCore Announces Publication Reviewing the Prescribing of gammaCore for the Treatment of Cluster Headache in England

ROCKAWAY, NJ, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed paper entitled “Non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation for treatment of cluster headache: a retrospective review of prescribing in England,” in the British Journal of Healthcare Management. The paper reviews the prescribing trends of gammaCore in England from April 2019 through the end of 2020. gammaCore was listed on NHS England and Improvement’s ‘Innovation Technology Payment’ program beginning 1st April 2019, which provided for the reimbursement of gammaCore for cluster headache patients in England. This program followed the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence recommendation for the use of gammaCore in cluster headache.



The study is one of the largest clinical audits of patients with cluster headache and highlights that of the 655 patients who started on gammaCore, 46.3% of patients were prescribed at least one refill and 30.9% were prescribed two or more refills. These real-world results suggest a durable benefit for patients utilizing gammaCore’s non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) for cluster headache in England.

Dr. Nick Silver, Consultant Neurologist at The Walton Centre NHS Foundation Trust and lead author of the paper commented, “Clinically, our goal is to find a treatment that works well and works consistently for our patients with cluster headache. This study demonstrates our patients’ ability to maintain gammaCore treatment through multiple 3-month refill cycles, showing that non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation is efficacious, tolerable, and practical for patients with cluster headache.”

“We congratulate and thank the authors, NHS Centers, and patients who contributed to this study,” commented Iain Strickland, Vice President of Global Sales and Strategy at electroCore. “After using gammaCore for 3 months, nearly 50% of patients continue treatment highlighting nVNS’ practical benefit in a condition with limited therapeutic options. Furthermore, adoption and successful use of gammaCore in cluster headache patients has been shown to deliver cost savings as recommended by the NHS.”