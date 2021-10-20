LKQ Corporation Recognized as a 5-Star Employer in North America

In August 2021, WorkBuzz invited LKQ Corporation’s employees in North America to provide confidential feedback about their experiences working for LKQ. The survey results demonstrated extraordinarily high levels of employee engagement at LKQ compared to other businesses of a similar size.

“We are humbled and delighted to receive this award. Part of our mission statement is to build strong partnerships with our employees and the communities in which we operate, and this award validates that our inclusive and engaged teams are carrying this mission forward each and every day. Our employees and the LKQ Proud culture they live and exude are simply our biggest assets,” noted Dominick Zarcone, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Steven Frost, CEO of WorkBuzz, commented “At WorkBuzz, we’re passionate about improving people’s working lives. We created this award to recognise the best workplace cultures where employees are proud to work, are motivated to do more, and want to stay for the foreseeable future. We’ve loved working with LKQ, who truly cares about its employees’ experiences and has worked hard to create a culture where people can thrive.”

The Company plans to survey its employees across the globe to better understand its employees’ experiences and to take action to become an even better place to work.

