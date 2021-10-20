Clean Earth Named as Top Specialty Contractor by Leading Industry Publication

The prestigious ENR list ranks specialty contractors in the U.S. by year-end construction specific revenue generated in 2020. Clean Earth placed 41st overall on ENR’s annual Top 600 Specialty Contractors list for 2021, generating more than $619 million in revenue in 2020, a majority coming from markets such as hazardous waste, industrial/petroleum and transportation.

CAMP HILL, Pa., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth , a division of Harsco Corporation and a leading provider in environmental and regulated waste management services, has been named to the 2021 Engineering News-Record (ENR) annual Top 600 Specialty Contractors list for the 11th consecutive year.

“It is a tremendous accomplishment for our team to appear once again on this key industry ranking,” said Clean Earth President David Stanton. “This honor reinforces our commitment to providing innovative environmental services to our customers, who rely on us to advance their sustainability goals by safely treating, recycling and repurposing hazardous and non-hazardous waste.”

This news comes after Clean Earth appeared on ENR’s annual Top 200 Environmental Firms list in July , placing #29 with more than $619 million in 2020 environmental revenue. The company also placed #7 on the Top 20 Hazardous Waste Firms ranking.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 91 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail and healthcare markets. To learn more, visit www.cleanearthinc.com.