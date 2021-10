Amedisys to Open Home Health Care Centers in Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C.

Under the terms of the agreement, Amedisys acquires the right to expand certified home health care services in Mecklenburg County and Wake County, N.C., and surrounding counties, including Union, Wayne, Wilson, Stanley, and Anson counties. Amedisys will open two start-up care centers to serve patients in the Charlotte and Raleigh markets, which provide access to more than 350,000 Medicare enrollees and more than 100,000 Medicare Advantage enrollees.

BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of quality home health, hospice and personal care, has closed on its acquisition of regulatory assets that allow the Company to establish home health care centers to fully service and expand the Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C. markets.

“We’re honored to be able to offer our compassionate, clinically distinct, and industry leading care to more patients in more places,” stated Home Health President Tammy Peebles-Forrest. “Expanding our footprint across these two key medical markets enables us to provide high-quality care to more patients in coordination with numerous forward-thinking healthcare providers. These markets have long been sought after to further prove that Amedisys is America’s solution for aging in place.”

Amedisys is the second largest provider of home health care and the third largest provider of hospice care in the United States with 527 locations across 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company also provides personal care and palliative care.

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and higher acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With ~21,000 employees, in 527 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.