Kymera to Hold Webcast and Conference Call Discussing Data from its KT-474 Phase 1 Trial to Be Presented at the 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit on October 27th

WATERTOWN, Mass., Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation (TPD) to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will hold a webcast and conference call to review the data from the Single Ascending Dose (SAD) portion of the KT-474 Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers to be presented at the 4th Annual Targeted Protein Degradation Summit on October 27th by Jared Gollob, Chief Medical Officer at Kymera Therapeutics.

Following Dr. Gollob’s presentation at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, Kymera will host a conference call and webcast at 10:30 a.m. ET. To access the conference call via phone, please dial 833-740-0921 (U.S.) or +1 409-937-8885 (International) and using the conference ID 3796327. A live webcast of the event will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.kymeratx.com . A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KYMR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded with the mission to discover, develop, and commercialize transformative therapies while leading the evolution of targeted protein degradation, a transformative new approach to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera’s Pegasus platform enables the discovery of novel small molecule degraders designed to harness the body’s natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s initial programs are IRAK4, IRAKIMiD, and STAT3, each of which addresses high impact targets within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, providing the opportunity to treat a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors. Kymera’s goal is to be a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of this new class of protein degrader medicines, with a pipeline of novel degrader medicines targeting disease-causing proteins that were previously intractable.