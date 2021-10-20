UAT Group Subsidiary, H2O Processing Forms Joint Venture Company with Texas Strategic Partner

H2O Processing Chief Executive Officer, Stan Abrams stated, “This new partnership will combine the best that both companies have to offer under one roof so that we can treat a wider selection of contaminated water”.

Denver, CO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc (OTC Pink: UATG) subsidiary, H2O Processing, Inc., an advanced water treatment technology company, announced today that it has formed a new joint venture company with its strategic partner Precision Process Design and Mechanical, Inc (PPD&M Inc), a Texas based water filtration technology company. The new company, H2O Process Engineering, LLC, a Colorado based Limited Liability Company, will be equally owned and managed by the two strategic partners.

The new company will benefit from proprietary technologies owned by both parent companies and will service a full range of water treatment needs that are currently either not available or cost-effective based on existing technologies in the oil and gas sector. The new joint venture is currently targeting the Marcellus Shale region in the United States. The Marcellus Shale runs across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions of New York, in northern and western Pennsylvania, eastern Ohio, through western Maryland, and throughout most of West Virginia.

PPD&M, Inc Chief Executive Officer, Farid Gozashti stated, “H2O Processing Engineering is the culmination of decades of experience and delivers advanced proprietary technologies within a one-stop firm. We will now be able to treat water that until now has either been impossible or not realistic from a cost perspective”.

H2O Processing Engineering is currently compiling its joint technologies and will begin the process of filing additional patents on two of its new technologies, a high-performance filter (HF) and new evaporator unit that will expand the company’s capabilities so that it can treat various water mediums regardless of total dissolved solids count or particulate matter contained therein. These new technologies carry with them the potential to save existing oil companies millions of dollars a day in water discharge and treatment costs.

Chairman of H2O Processing parent company, UAT Group, Alex Umbra commented, “This new company will not only ameliorate the environmentally impact of existing fracking and/or drilling operations, it will make such efforts more cost-effective to do so. With fuel prices on the rise, these new technologies will help to reduce operational costs so that a savings can be passed on to consumers. The cost savings to existing operators is that significant”.