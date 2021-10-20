B2Digital Announces Grand Opening of Newest ONE MORE Gym Location in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

“We are excited to bring the One More Gym brand to Tuscaloosa and let the community know that we are here and ready to provide an exceptional fitness and training facility to the public,” commented Jamie Sullivan, Vice President of Business Development for B2Digital. “We have worked hard over the past six months to cultivate the best gym experience for our members, and we are looking forward to continuing this level of enthusiasm with every new member we meet.”

Tampa, FL, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce the grand opening of the newest location of ONE MORE Gym, the Company’s Official B2 Training Facilities Network branded fitness facility chain, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama today.

The Grand Opening celebration for ONE MORE Gym in Tuscaloosa is a three-day event culminating in a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony by The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and a radio remote stationed at the gym today, October 20.

This event will introduce the community of Tuscaloosa to the ONE MORE Gym Brand owned and operated by B2Digital as a health club, fitness facility, and training center directly linked to the Company’s widely known B2 Fighting Series live MMA event brand. The event includes food and refreshments, a gift card raffle, free day passes, and the opportunity to get the full experience of ONE MORE Gym.

As a partnering studio with ONE MORE Gym, Cobra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu has been a pivotal addition to the gym and B2 Fighting Series circuit and facilities.

Kurtis Taylor, Owner of Cobra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, commented on ONE MORE Gym’s Grand Opening, stating, “Cobra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is proud to have partnered with B2 Fighting Series and ONE MORE Gym. Since becoming a part of the ONE MORE Gym facility we have seen record growth and look forward to continuing to serve Tuscaloosa’s Mixed Martial Arts, Jiu Jitsu, Wrestling, Judo, Kickboxing, and fitness needs. This is a premier facility with a premier staff. Come and check us out!”

About B2Digital Inc.

B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.