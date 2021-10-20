checkAd

B2Digital Announces Grand Opening of Newest ONE MORE Gym Location in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

Tampa, FL, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce the grand opening of the newest location of ONE MORE Gym, the Company’s Official B2 Training Facilities Network branded fitness facility chain, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama today.

“We are excited to bring the One More Gym brand to Tuscaloosa and let the community know that we are here and ready to provide an exceptional fitness and training facility to the public,” commented Jamie Sullivan, Vice President of Business Development for B2Digital. “We have worked hard over the past six months to cultivate the best gym experience for our members, and we are looking forward to continuing this level of enthusiasm with every new member we meet.”

The Grand Opening celebration for ONE MORE Gym in Tuscaloosa is a three-day event culminating in a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony by The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama and a radio remote stationed at the gym today, October 20.

This event will introduce the community of Tuscaloosa to the ONE MORE Gym Brand owned and operated by B2Digital as a health club, fitness facility, and training center directly linked to the Company’s widely known B2 Fighting Series live MMA event brand. The event includes food and refreshments, a gift card raffle, free day passes, and the opportunity to get the full experience of ONE MORE Gym.

As a partnering studio with ONE MORE Gym, Cobra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu has been a pivotal addition to the gym and B2 Fighting Series circuit and facilities.

Kurtis Taylor, Owner of Cobra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, commented on ONE MORE Gym’s Grand Opening, stating, “Cobra Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is proud to have partnered with B2 Fighting Series and ONE MORE Gym. Since becoming a part of the ONE MORE Gym facility we have seen record growth and look forward to continuing to serve Tuscaloosa’s Mixed Martial Arts, Jiu Jitsu, Wrestling, Judo, Kickboxing, and fitness needs. This is a premier facility with a premier staff. Come and check us out!”

About B2Digital Inc.
 B2Digital (OTC: BTDG) is the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”). The Company operates in two major branded segments: The B2 Fighting Series and The ONE More Gym Official B2 Training Facilities Network. The Company primarily derives revenues from live event ticket sales, pay-per-view ticket sales, content media marketing, and fitness facility memberships.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

B2Digital Announces Grand Opening of Newest ONE MORE Gym Location in Tuscaloosa, Alabama Tampa, FL, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to announce the grand opening of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CORRECTION - Neuronetics Announces Preliminary Revenue for Third Quarter 2021
Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Prices Upsized $127 Million Initial Public Offering
Michele Gors Promoted to General Manager of KEYC in Mankato
BHP increases all-cash offer for Noront to C$0.75 per share
Intuitive Announces Executive Leadership Changes
IPAX-1 Late Breaking Oral Presentation at the Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) Meeting
Algoma Steel and Legato Merger Corp. Close Business Combination
Tauriga Sciences Inc.’s Advertising Campaign in Times Square Goes Live
CGG: CGG, TGS and BGP Sign Agreement with Staatsolie for Multi-Client Programs Offshore Suriname
DraftKings Statement Regarding Entain
Titel
Conduent Highlights Commitment to Customer Care During Customer Service Week
CurrencyWorks Announces Next MotoClub Elite Pack Drop for Barrett-Jackson 2021 Las Vegas NFT Series
City of Long Beach, California selects eprocurement platform from mdf commerce, North American ...
Horizon Acquisition Corp. Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Vivid Seats Inc.
PAOG Confirms Monday Marketing Launch Of First CBD Product Targeting $100 Billion Market
AGF Appoints Ian Clarke to Board of Directors
Critical Solutions, Inc. (CSLI) Launches “From the Board Room” Shareholder Video Update Series
Brown & Brown, Inc. announces the stock acquisition of Remedy Analytics, Inc.
Northern Star Resources Ltd. Ownership in Superior Gold Inc.
HEXO Announces Strategic Executive Changes
Titel
Man Group PLC: Form 8.3 - Bally's Corporation
African Gold Group Announces 66% Increase in Mineral Reserve to 1.25m Oz at the Kobada Gold Project
Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Completion of 5% Stock Repurchase Plan
Sompo International Names Windy Lawrence as General Counsel and Announces the Retirement of John ...
Freddie Mac Research Explores Causes for the Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority ...
Triumph Gold Announces Appointment of Brian May as Company President
Trigon Closes Oversubscribed Second Tranche of Private Placement Financing
INmune Bio, Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
CUMULUS MEDIA Releases New Investor Presentation
Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Provides Investor Update
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...