Solitario Discovers Multiple Areas with Significant Gold Mineralization on Its Golden Crest Project; Expands Land Position

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 14:00  |  39   |   |   

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it has discovered multiple areas displaying significant gold mineralization at surface on its Golden Crest project. Based on these results, and its ongoing exploration program, Solitario has expanded its land position from approximately 11,600 acres to 18,500 acres of mineral rights located in western South Dakota.

Initial sampling has been conducted on nine prospect areas. Three of the prospect areas returned assays containing multi-gram per tonne gold, another three prospects returned assays containing between 0.1 and one-gram gold and the last three sampled areas contained assays with detectable gold between 10 and 100 ppb. The most thoroughly sampled areas to date are the Whirlwind, Matchstick and Treasure Vault prospects that define a 6.5-kilometer north-south arcuate trend at least 1.5-kilometers across with significant gold values. See Sample Location Map here). A summary table of gold in rock samples by prospect area is provided below:

Prospect

No of Samples*

Au ppb (max)

Au ppb

(avg)**

Buena Vista

9

106

30

Yellow Jacket

15

132

30

Shoofly

33

64

14

Treasure Vault

44

3,990

516

Matchstick

111

3,700

260

Whirlwind

139

