checkAd

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Gives Update on Loyalty Growth

Autor: Accesswire
20.10.2021, 14:00  |  27   |   |   

Company Announces 92% Traffic Growth in the Last Five-Months and 165% Growth in Loyalty Signups This YearDENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis …

Company Announces 92% Traffic Growth in the Last Five-Months and 165% Growth in Loyalty Signups This Year

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology company, announced an update of 92% growth to its loyalty growth plan over the past five months.

"The fastest growing segment of our business has seen accelerating growth. Texting signups are up 165% from January 2021 to September 2021," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer Technologies. "Our loyalty product line has become our core product over the last year and it is very encouraging to see continued growth. Our loyalty product line (texting via MMS, SMS, and PUSH) has grown over 92% in the last five months alone. We plan to add some significant enhancements to the platform soon and look to build on the foundation that has been created. We are currently testing new additions that we hope to release and monetize in the coming months," Rossner added.

Leafbuyer realizes revenue from the sale of its sophisticated marketing technology platforms, which drive cannabis consumers to dispensaries and product companies across the country. The solutions include loyalty programs, mobile application-based order ahead, and access to cannabis consumers through the Leafbuyer.com website and its network partners.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive marketing technology providers in the cannabis industry. Hundreds of cannabis businesses use the Leafbuyer texting and loyalty platform and the Smart App solution to engage with current and potential customers. Leafbuyer.com is a robust online resource for cannabis consumers, and the company's partnerships with other websites have created a national network of cannabis deals and information that reaches millions of consumers every month.

Learn more at tech.leafbuyer.com

Contact:

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.
Vida Almich 720-427-3927
vida@leafbuyertech.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

SOURCE: Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668849/Leafbuyer-Technologies-Inc-Gives-Upd ...

Leafbuyer Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Gives Update on Loyalty Growth Company Announces 92% Traffic Growth in the Last Five-Months and 165% Growth in Loyalty Signups This YearDENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Sollensys Acquires Abstract Media to Protect Corporate Training from Cybercriminals
Vertical Announces Grant of Options
Diversified Energy Announces Capital Markets Day Update and New Vice President of Investor ...
Goldplay Arranges and Closes Flow Through Private Placement for an Additional $170,000
Nexera Operational Update
heliosDX to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 27, 2021; Invites ...
Vitana-X Hires Experienced Chief Financial Officer
As Crypto Prices Reach for New Highs, DigiMax Strategy Continues to Strengthen
Titel
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Falcon Receives High Grade Gold Results, Sampling Program at Central Canada Gold Project, Ontario
Petroteq Announces Letter to Shareholders from R. G. Bailey, CEO and Chairman
Shinju Japanese Whisky Wins Double Gold and Best of Class at International Competition
Falcon Doubles the Size at Hope Brook to 41,500 Hectares, Adjacent to Benton-Sokoman's Lithium ...
Alkame Completes Development of Hooch Brands Line of CBD Teas
CopperBank Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Long Term Incentive Plan at Special Meeting; ...
Zimtu Capital Announces Presentation Featuring Aduro Clean Technologies
Titel
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Pacton Drilling Identifies New Gold Trend; Advances Red Lake Project, Ontario
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.09.21Leafbuyer Technologies Announces Record Monthly Sales
Accesswire | Analysen