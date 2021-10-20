Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Gives Update on Loyalty Growth

Company Announces 92% Traffic Growth in the Last Five-Months and 165% Growth in Loyalty Signups This YearDENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis …

Company Announces 92% Traffic Growth in the Last Five-Months and 165% Growth in Loyalty Signups This Year DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology company, announced an update of 92% growth to its loyalty growth plan over the past five months. "The fastest growing segment of our business has seen accelerating growth. Texting signups are up 165% from January 2021 to September 2021," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer Technologies. "Our loyalty product line has become our core product over the last year and it is very encouraging to see continued growth. Our loyalty product line (texting via MMS, SMS, and PUSH) has grown over 92% in the last five months alone. We plan to add some significant enhancements to the platform soon and look to build on the foundation that has been created. We are currently testing new additions that we hope to release and monetize in the coming months," Rossner added.