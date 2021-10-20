Charles River Laboratories Plans to Increase CRADL Capacity in Cambridge

CRADL is the leading space for clients to launch or expand their drug research programs, with the added benefit of access to Charles River’s complete portfolio of integrated drug discovery and non-clinical development resources.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the expansion of its Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab (CRADL) on Binney Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the addition of a second Cambridge location on Bent Street. CRADL provides flexible, turnkey vivarium rental space supported by Charles River’s technical and veterinary support expertise in key biohubs.

Increasing Space for Biopharmaceutical Research

CRADL’s flagship location on Binney Street opened in 2018 with 15,000 square feet. The latest addition has increased square footage to 45,000 square feet. Additionally, Charles River has begun the process of opening a second CRADL location on Bent Street in Cambridge, adding an additional 18,000 square feet of capacity for clients, with the first phase planned to open in late 2021.

Both locations offer rental vivarium space for both emerging and established biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions, allowing scientists to focus on research, while leaving the animal husbandry and daily vivarium management to a trusted partner. By offering turnkey, on-demand facilities, clients are able to quickly start new projects, accelerating the early stage of research.

More Than a Vivarium

To further support the Cambridge biohub, Charles River is expanding locally, including the second phase of its multi-year expansion program that begun in 2021, increasing capacity for contract breeding and housing of genetically modified colonies in Wilmington, Massachusetts. This growth, combined with the added CRADL capacity, complement’s Charles River’s portfolio of drug discovery and development capabilities locally. With eight facilities in Massachusetts, the Company offers access to discovery services, human-derived cellular products, biologics testing and development, laboratory science and both GLP and non-GLP safety assessment. These services, offered in close proximity to the Cambridge biohub, allow seamless support from early discovery through preclinical development.

Approved Quotes

“In the biopharmaceutical industry, both infrastructure and staffing can be prohibitively expensive and take significant time to develop. CRADL alleviates that burden by providing best-in-class vivarium space and management to both emerging and established institutions. By outsourcing their vivarium space, researchers can focus on research, instead of logistics.” – Julie Freebersyser, DVM, DACLAM, Director of CRADL Operations at Charles River

“For over 70 years, Charles River has supplied the research community with industry-leading products and services. When clients utilize our CRADL spaces, they not only gain access to industry-leading vivarium management, they also have access to Charles River’s complete portfolio to accelerate their next major discovery.” – David Leroux-Petersen, Corporate Vice President, North America Research Models and Services & Global Avian Vaccine Services at Charles River

About Charles River

