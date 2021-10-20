checkAd

Charles River Laboratories Plans to Increase CRADL Capacity in Cambridge

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the expansion of its Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab (CRADL) on Binney Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the addition of a second Cambridge location on Bent Street. CRADL provides flexible, turnkey vivarium rental space supported by Charles River’s technical and veterinary support expertise in key biohubs.

CRADL is the leading space for clients to launch or expand their drug research programs, with the added benefit of access to Charles River’s complete portfolio of integrated drug discovery and non-clinical development resources.

Increasing Space for Biopharmaceutical Research

CRADL’s flagship location on Binney Street opened in 2018 with 15,000 square feet. The latest addition has increased square footage to 45,000 square feet. Additionally, Charles River has begun the process of opening a second CRADL location on Bent Street in Cambridge, adding an additional 18,000 square feet of capacity for clients, with the first phase planned to open in late 2021.

Both locations offer rental vivarium space for both emerging and established biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions, allowing scientists to focus on research, while leaving the animal husbandry and daily vivarium management to a trusted partner. By offering turnkey, on-demand facilities, clients are able to quickly start new projects, accelerating the early stage of research.

More Than a Vivarium

To further support the Cambridge biohub, Charles River is expanding locally, including the second phase of its multi-year expansion program that begun in 2021, increasing capacity for contract breeding and housing of genetically modified colonies in Wilmington, Massachusetts. This growth, combined with the added CRADL capacity, complement’s Charles River’s portfolio of drug discovery and development capabilities locally. With eight facilities in Massachusetts, the Company offers access to discovery services, human-derived cellular products, biologics testing and development, laboratory science and both GLP and non-GLP safety assessment. These services, offered in close proximity to the Cambridge biohub, allow seamless support from early discovery through preclinical development.

Approved Quotes

  • “In the biopharmaceutical industry, both infrastructure and staffing can be prohibitively expensive and take significant time to develop. CRADL alleviates that burden by providing best-in-class vivarium space and management to both emerging and established institutions. By outsourcing their vivarium space, researchers can focus on research, instead of logistics.” – Julie Freebersyser, DVM, DACLAM, Director of CRADL Operations at Charles River
  • “For over 70 years, Charles River has supplied the research community with industry-leading products and services. When clients utilize our CRADL spaces, they not only gain access to industry-leading vivarium management, they also have access to Charles River’s complete portfolio to accelerate their next major discovery.” – David Leroux-Petersen, Corporate Vice President, North America Research Models and Services & Global Avian Vaccine Services at Charles River

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.

Charles River Laboratories International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Charles River Laboratories Plans to Increase CRADL Capacity in Cambridge Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today announced the expansion of its Charles River Accelerator and Development Lab (CRADL) on Binney Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and the addition of a second Cambridge location on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Very Good Food Company Completes US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Merck Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of CUBICIN (daptomycin for injection) 500 mg, Lot 934778, ...
With Significant Rain in the Weather Forecast for Much of Northern and Central California, PG&E Has ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Investigated Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) on Behalf of Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of ...
ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met in a Second Indication in Bladder Cancer Trial with 57% ...
GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Stockholders Approve Business Combination with Mirion
Trent University and Ameresco Partner on Energy Performance Upgrades
Unleash the New Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro on Us at T-Mobile, America’s Leader in 5G
Lamb Weston Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $970,000,000 of Senior Notes due 2030 and ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Organic Garage’s Future of Cheese Launches Its Highly Anticipated All-Natural Plant-Based ...
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
BrainChip Returns to the Linley Processor Conference with Discussion of Next-Generation AI-Enabled ...
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(35) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION CONTINUED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.10.21Charles River and ATEM Structural Discovery Announce Strategic Partnership to Provide Clients with Cryo-EM Capabilities
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Charles River Laboratories Schedules Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.10.21Charles River Laboratories Announces Two Divestitures
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten