Aditxt to Present at the Dawson James 6th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference in Florida on October 21, 2021

Aditxt, Inc. (“Aditxt” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a biotech innovation company with a mission to improve the health of the immune system, announced today the Company’s Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO Amro Albanna will present at the Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2:50 p.m. ET in Jupiter, Florida. Mr. Albanna will also participate in 1x1 meetings with investors and analysts.

Dawson James’ flagship Small Cap Growth Conference will bring together senior executives from approximately 40 small-cap growth companies operating at the forefront of the healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors. The conference brings together institutional funds, family offices, and high-net-worth accredited investors.

About Aditxt

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. Aditxt’s immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. Aditxt’s immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product and business development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

