Immunome Announces Submission for Publication of Pre-clinical Research Detailing the Importance of Antibody Cocktail for SARS-CoV-2 Treatment and Prophylaxis
Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, today announced that it submitted to bioRxiv a preprint of a manuscript regarding preclinical research of the company’s SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01. The manuscript is concurrently undergoing scientific peer review for potential publication.
IMM-BCP-01 contains three monoclonal, antibodies that bind to non-overlapping regions of the spike protein, including highly conserved epitopes. In preclinical testing, the antibodies exhibit combinatorial effects against multiple SARS-CoV-2 strains, including CDC variants of concern, and significantly reduces viral load in the lungs of hamsters infected with a SARS-CoV-2 reference strain.
Immunome’s preclinical research demonstrates:
- The three antibodies, derived from human immune response, bind to the spike protein in a non-competitive manner.
- The first antibody binds to a sub-dominant epitope of the spike protein, which appears to be broadly conserved across all current and former SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern as well as other Betacoronaviruses and SARS-COV-1.
- The second antibody is also directed at a broadly conserved epitope and exhibits an avidity-based binding mechanism.
- The third antibody binds to a composite epitope involving the receptor binding ridge and an area adjacent to the receptor binding loop.
- As a cocktail, the three antibodies demonstrate enhanced anti-viral activity.
- Efficacious in pseudovirus neutralization against the CDC variant of concern, Delta.
- Shows equal or better activity against live virus in the reference and the variants tested to-date (Alpha, Beta and Gamma).
- Potent activation of phagocytosis and complement fixation – known to be critical for in vivo treatment efficacy
- In both treatment and prophylactic settings, at corresponding doses of up to 9 mg/kg, the cocktail potently reduced live viral titers by approximately 3.2 - 4 logs (or up to 10,000-fold) in the lungs of Syrian hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus
- Published data2 for Sotrovimab (GSK and VIR Biotechnology), at 30 mg/kg, the highest dose tested in the prophylactic setting, show approximately a 2 log (or 100-fold) reduction in live viral titer in the lungs of Syrian hamsters infected with SARS-COV-2
“SARS-CoV-2 and its emerging variants continue to be a major ongoing public health concern,” said Susan R. Weiss, Ph.D., Professor and Vice Chair of the Department of Microbiology at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Co-Director at the Penn Center for Research on Coronaviruses and Other Emerging Pathogens, and a member of Immunome’s COVID-19 Advisory Board.1 “Evidence in the literature demonstrates that a combination of antibodies offers better protection than a single antibody and in addition a higher barrier to mutational drift. This factor must be carefully considered in the overall development of antibody therapeutics against this virus.”
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare