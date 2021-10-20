Immunome Announces Submission for Publication of Pre-clinical Research Detailing the Importance of Antibody Cocktail for SARS-CoV-2 Treatment and Prophylaxis

Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics, today announced that it submitted to bioRxiv a preprint of a manuscript regarding preclinical research of the company’s SARS-CoV-2 antibody cocktail, IMM-BCP-01. The manuscript is concurrently undergoing scientific peer review for potential publication.

IMM-BCP-01 contains three monoclonal, antibodies that bind to non-overlapping regions of the spike protein, including highly conserved epitopes. In preclinical testing, the antibodies exhibit combinatorial effects against multiple SARS-CoV-2 strains, including CDC variants of concern, and significantly reduces viral load in the lungs of hamsters infected with a SARS-CoV-2 reference strain.