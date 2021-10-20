Newegg Teams with PromoteIQ to Empower Vendor-Direct Sellers to Broaden Reach, Increase Sales

“We’re always searching for ways to empower our vendor partners to use the Newegg platform more efficiently,” said Benny Tam, VP of Merchandising and Category Marketing at Newegg. “The partnership we forged with PromoteIQ marks an important step forward in that effort, giving brands even greater control over how customers discover their products on Newegg.com.”

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG), a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America, today announced its collaboration with PromoteIQ , a leading retail media platform that enables vendor-direct sellers to promote products to in-market shoppers to increase sales in real time.

PromoteIQ is a powerful performance marketing channel used by thousands of the largest global brands across a broad spectrum of e-commerce platforms. Vendor-direct sellers on Newegg.com now have the ability to self-serve targeted promotions to increase sales. Promoted products appear within native placements embedded alongside organic site content, ensuring a positive experience for shoppers.

“We’re pleased to help Newegg offer its vendor-direct sellers a powerful new tool to promote their products and increase sales in real time,” said Alex Sherman, CEO at PromoteIQ. “Boosting product visibility to in-market shoppers is one of the most effective ways for brands to drive conversion, and we’re happy that Newegg chose PromoteIQ to provide this powerful new tool to its vendor-direct sellers.”

In addition to self-serving targeted promotions to customers while they shop, vendors will also have access to robust analytics and real-time insight about how their products perform on Newegg.com. Mapping the customer’s path to purchase includes rich data around shopper purchases and marketing attribution, enabling vendors to further refine how they target customers to increase future conversion.

Vendors selling on Newegg.com are invited to contact Newegg@PromoteIQ.com to learn more about self-serve target promotions on the Newegg platform. Like Newegg on Facebook, subscribe to Newegg on YouTube and follow Newegg on Twitter to stay up to date on the company’s latest news.

About Newegg Commerce, Inc.

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading tech-focused e-retailer in North America and serves a global customer base throughout Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Founded in 2001, the company offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for desktop PCs and IT computer hardware, consumer electronics, automotive, gaming products and finished goods. Newegg also offers an extensive portfolio of technology, marketing, logistics and other partner services to help companies grow their business. For more information, please visit https://www.newegg.com/.